1h ago

add bookmark

Hong Kong to shut all schools after virus cases spike

Hong Kong will close all schools following a spike in locally transmitted coronavirus infections.
Hong Kong will close all schools following a spike in locally transmitted coronavirus infections.
Getty Images

  • The government has ordered all schools to close from Monday.
  • Hong Kong recorded 34 locally transmitted coronavirus cases on Thursday.
  • Education minister Kevin Yeung said scheduled exams will still take place.

Hong Kong will close all schools after the territory reported a spike in locally transmitted coronavirus infections, the city's education minister said Friday.

The government has ordered all schools to close from Monday, bringing forward the start of the summer holidays, Kevin Yeung said, after the city recorded an "exponential growth" of locally transmitted cases in the past few days.

The finance hub recorded 34 locally transmitted coronavirus cases on Thursday, the highest daily tally in more than three months.

ALSO READ | Italy shuts all schools, universities as coronavirus deaths climb - reports

Authorities had taken the move "for the general good of the community as well as the health of the students," Yeung said.

Those scheduled to take exams could still do so, he added, although they would have to wear masks and maintain social distancing.

Hong Kong's public high schools were closed in January amid the early stages of the virus outbreak, and were gradually re-opened from May after the territory successfully curbed new infections.

But new clusters have emerged in the past two days, including at an elderly care home that reported at least 32 cases.

At least 12 new infections in the last five days have been classified as unknown in origin, meaning authorities are struggling to work out how the disease is spreading.

Authorities announced on Thursday a reintroduction of limits on how many people can gather in restaurants, bars and fitness centres.

A maximum of eight people can sit together at restaurants while bars, pubs and nightclubs are capped at four people per table.

Related Links
WATCH | Students form 'human chains' around schools in latest Hong Kong protest
'Liberate Hong Kong, revolution of our times' slogan is illegal, government says
Australia considering 'safe haven' offer to Hong Kongers
Lottery
Every day ke payday for Daily Lotto players
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Falling pregnant isn't always as easy as it seems. Did you fall pregnant:
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
right away, what a blessing!
56% - 102 votes
after a while, it took a few months
16% - 30 votes
only after a year or more of trying
27% - 50 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | THE STORY: Will removing statues representing oppression remedy ills of the past?

05 Jul

PODCAST | THE STORY: Will removing statues representing oppression remedy ills of the past?
PODCAST | THE STORY: Delays remain the name of the game for Zuma’s corruption case

27 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: Delays remain the name of the game for Zuma’s corruption case
PODCAST | THE STORY: Is Ramaphosa's Cabinet taking violence against women and children seriously?

20 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: Is Ramaphosa's Cabinet taking violence against women and children seriously?
PODCAST | THE STORY: EFF back in public politics as new report gives insight into VBS loot

12 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: EFF back in public politics as new report gives insight into VBS loot
PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: Hairdressers head back to court to demand reopening

11 Jun

PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: Hairdressers head back to court to demand reopening
PODCAST | THE STORY: School bells ring late in several schools across the country

06 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: School bells ring late in several schools across the country
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
16.90
(-0.51)
ZAR/GBP
21.31
(-0.53)
ZAR/EUR
19.08
(-0.52)
ZAR/AUD
11.75
(-0.38)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(-0.87)
Gold
1806.10
(+0.14)
Silver
18.64
(-0.06)
Platinum
835.00
(+0.18)
Brent Crude
42.31
(-2.17)
Palladium
1929.00
(-0.79)
All Share
55770.88
(-0.03)
Top 40
51520.35
(-0.03)
Financial 15
10371.25
(+0.31)
Industrial 25
76835.80
(-0.77)
Resource 10
53048.70
(+0.88)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
WATCH | Grade 11 pupils who donated matric dance funds to the needy spark charity...

4h ago

WATCH | Grade 11 pupils who donated matric dance funds to the needy spark charity outreach at school
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
WATCH | 'YOU are the champions!' - Somerset West locals show frontline healthcare...

03 Jul

WATCH | 'YOU are the champions!' - Somerset West locals show frontline healthcare workers love
FEEL GOOD | Miss, the dogs ate my homework - for real!

03 Jul

FEEL GOOD | Miss, the dogs ate my homework - for real!
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.0.20190.4) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo