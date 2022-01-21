1h ago

add bookmark

Hong Kong warns people to stop trying to prevent Covid-19 hamster cull

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • Hong Kong authorities say police will deal with pet lovers who try to stop people giving up their hamsters to be put down.
  • Officials earlier this week have ordered the killing of about 2 000 hamsters from dozens of pet shops after tracing a coronavirus outbreak.
  • The positive case was traced to to a worker at a shop where 11 hamsters later tested positive for Covid-19.

    Hong Kong police will deal with pet lovers who try to stop people giving up their hamsters to be put down, or who offer to care for abandoned hamsters, authorities said, after they ordered a cull of the cuddly rodents to curb the coronavirus.

    On Tuesday, officials ordered the killing of about 2 000 hamsters  from dozens of pet shops after tracing a coronavirus outbreak to a worker at a shop, where 11 hamsters later tested positive for Covid-19.

    Thousands of people have offered to adopt unwanted hamsters amid a public outcry against the government and its pandemic advisers, which the office of Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam called irrational.

    The Agriculture, Fisheries and Conservation Department (AFCD) said any effort to try to save hamsters would be dealt with, even if that meant calling in the law.

    "If the people concerned continue with such action, or fail to return the hamsters taken away, the AFCD will stringently follow up and hand it over to the police for handling," said the department, which has also advised people not to kiss pets.

    The government has said the animals are being humanely dispatched and called on all sectors of society to unite to fight the spread of coronavirus.

    Around the world, there have been coronavirus cases in various animals including dogs and cats, though scientists have said there is no evidence animals play a major role in human contagion with the coronavirus.

    The Hong Kong government has said it cannot take any chances.

    Unlike many other cities, Hong Kong has maintained a "zero Covid" strategy focused on eliminating the disease, with schools and gyms shut, restaurants closing at 18:00 and air travel with many major hubs severed or severely disrupted.

    Hong Kong has also been testing rabbits and chinchillas but only the hamsters were positive. They were all imported from the Netherlands, according to broadcaster RTHK.

    Never miss a story. Choose from our range of newsletters to get the news you want delivered straight to your inbox.

    We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
    In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
    Subscribe to News24
    Read more on:
    chinacoronavirus
    Lottery
    2 bag the Daily Lotto prize!
    Full list of lottery results
    Lockdown For
    DAYS
    HRS
    MINS
    Podcasts
    LISTEN | The Inge Lotz Story - a miscarriage of justice

    31 Dec 2021

    LISTEN | The Inge Lotz Story - a miscarriage of justice
    PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021

    11 Dec 2021

    PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021
    Podcast series: click here to find them all

    25 Jun 2021

    Podcast series: click here to find them all
    My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode

    10 Dec 2021

    My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode
    PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far

    04 Dec 2021

    PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far
    PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds

    27 Nov 2021

    PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds
    Listen
    Rand - Dollar
    15.13
    +0.7%
    Rand - Pound
    20.51
    +1.0%
    Rand - Euro
    17.15
    +0.5%
    Rand - Aus dollar
    10.89
    +1.1%
    Rand - Yen
    0.13
    +0.5%
    Gold
    1,834.01
    -0.3%
    Silver
    24.42
    -0.3%
    Palladium
    2,068.00
    +0.1%
    Platinum
    1,041.50
    -0.1%
    Brent Crude
    88.38
    -0.1%
    Top 40
    68,454
    -1.6%
    All Share
    75,140
    -1.4%
    Resource 10
    75,011
    -2.8%
    Industrial 25
    94,704
    -1.2%
    Financial 15
    15,155
    +0.3%
    All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
    Feel Good
    FEEL GOOD | Unemployed Cape Town man provides free haircuts to kids before school...

    17 Jan

    FEEL GOOD | Unemployed Cape Town man provides free haircuts to kids before school starts
    FEEL GOOD | A splash of inspiration: Hout Bay activist offers kids free swimming,...

    15 Jan

    FEEL GOOD | A splash of inspiration: Hout Bay activist offers kids free swimming, breakdancing and life skills lessons
    News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

    11 Nov 2019

    News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
    FEEL GOOD | After rejections, Cape Town woman celebrates as books hit shelves

    09 Jan

    FEEL GOOD | After rejections, Cape Town woman celebrates as books hit shelves
    More Feel Good news stories
    Editorial feedback and complaints

    Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

    LEARN MORE
    © 2022 (2.0.22018.19) 24.com. All rights reserved.
    Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
    Contact Us
    Iab Logo