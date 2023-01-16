38m ago

add bookmark

Hopes of survivors in Nepal plane crash 'nil'

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article


  • Rescue workers are searching for three missing bodies in a debris-strewn ravine, with no hope of finding survivors.
  • A Yeti Airlines plane, carrying 72 people, crashed on Sunday into a steep gorge and burst into flames.
  • Officials said 69 bodies had been recovered so far.

Nepali rescue workers scoured a debris-strewn ravine Monday for three missing bodies from the mangled wreckage of a plane that crashed with 72 people on board, with hopes of any survivors now "nil", according to authorities.

The Yeti Airlines ATR 72 plummeted into the steep gorge, smashed into pieces and burst into flames as it approached the central city of Pokhara on Sunday morning, in Nepal's worst aviation disaster since 1992.

The cause of the crash was not yet known but a video on social media - verified by AFP partner ESN - showed the twin-propeller aircraft banking suddenly and sharply to the left as it approached Pokhara airport. A loud explosion followed.

Nepal, which has a poor record on air safety, observed a day of mourning on Monday for the victims.

Soldiers used ropes and stretchers to retrieve bodies from the 300-metre deep ravine late into the night, with recovery efforts continuing throughout Monday.

Officials said 69 bodies had been recovered so far, with autopsies on 24 ongoing. The plane was carrying 68 passengers and four crew when it went down.


"We pray for a miracle. But, the hope of finding anyone alive is nil," senior local official Tek Bahadur KC told AFP.

Debris from the airliner was strewn across the crash site, including the mangled remains of passenger seats and the plane's white-coloured fuselage.

'In pain' 

Raj Dhungana, the uncle of one of the plane's passengers, 23-year-old Sangita Shahi, told AFP outside a hospital in Pokhara that his whole family "is in pain".

He described a "very talented" young woman who was a student in Kathmandu, and also ran a makeup studio and worked on an online business platform on the side.

"God has taken away such a nice person," he said.

The passenger manifest included five Indians, four Russians, two South Koreans, and one person each from Argentina, Australia, France and Ireland. The rest were Nepalis.


"Incredibly sad news," Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese tweeted. Indian premier Narendra Modi also expressed his condolences.

The ATR 72 was on a flight from the capital Kathmandu and hit the ground between Pokhara's brand-new international airport and the old domestic one shortly before 11:00 on Sunday.

"I was walking when I heard a loud blast, like a bomb went off," said witness Arun Tamu, 44, who was around 500 metres away and who live-streamed video of the blazing wreckage on social media.

"A few of us rushed to see if we can rescue anybody. I saw at least two women were breathing. The fire was getting very intense and it made it difficult for us to approach closer," the former soldier told AFP.

It was unclear if anyone on the ground was injured.

Aviation expert Greg Waldon told AFP that, from the video shared on social media, it appeared the plane may have had a "wing stall", meaning one wing suddenly stopped providing lift.

"When you're at low altitude and you have an event like that... it's major trouble," Waldon, Asia managing editor at industry publication FlightGlobal, told AFP.

France-based manufacturer ATR said in a statement on Sunday that its "specialists are fully engaged to support both the investigation and the customer".


Nepal's air industry has boomed in recent years, carrying goods and people between hard-to-reach areas, as well as ferrying foreign mountain climbers.

Yeti Airlines, Nepal's second-biggest carrier, was founded in 1998 by entrepreneur Ang Tshering Sherpa, who died in a helicopter crash in 2019.

The aviation sector has been plagued by poor safety due to insufficient training and maintenance. The European Union has banned all Nepali carriers from its airspace over safety concerns.

Nepal also has some of the world's most remote and trickiest runways, flanked by snow-capped peaks with difficult approaches and capricious weather.

The country's deadliest aviation accident took place in 1992, when all 167 people on a Pakistan International Airlines jet died when it crashed on approach to Kathmandu.



We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
nepalaviationaccidents
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
What type of expertise should be prioritised when looking for a new Eskom CEO?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Commercial background
20% - 838 votes
Engineering experience
77% - 3297 votes
Public service credentials
4% - 154 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 6): South Africa

8h ago

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 6): South Africa
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 5): Nigeria

8h ago

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 5): Nigeria
PODCAST | The Story: Climate change, tavern deaths and a serial arsonist - a look back at 2022

30 Dec 2022

PODCAST | The Story: Climate change, tavern deaths and a serial arsonist - a look back at 2022
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 4): India

31 Dec 2022

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 4): India
True Crime Podcasts

16 Sep 2021

True Crime Podcasts
Listen
Rand - Dollar
17.03
-1.4%
Rand - Pound
20.77
-0.9%
Rand - Euro
18.42
-0.8%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.85
-0.7%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.5%
Gold
1,913.44
-0.5%
Silver
24.06
-0.9%
Palladium
1,713.17
0.0%
Platinum
1,087.26
0.0%
Brent Crude
85.28
+1.5%
Top 40
73,307
+0.2%
All Share
79,451
+0.2%
Resource 10
78,455
-0.2%
Industrial 25
99,966
+0.3%
Financial 15
16,219
+0.5%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
WATCH | Soccer injury behind SA twins' concept for ‘Digital X-ray Glasses'

03 Jan

WATCH | Soccer injury behind SA twins' concept for ‘Digital X-ray Glasses'
Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA...

23 Sep 2022

Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA going
WATCH | Meet the Cape Town family who paint hundreds of faces for Tweede Nuwe Jaar

02 Jan

WATCH | Meet the Cape Town family who paint hundreds of faces for Tweede Nuwe Jaar
PICS | 'It's tradition!' Cape Town's Tweede Nuwe Jaar celebration returns after...

02 Jan

PICS | 'It's tradition!' Cape Town's Tweede Nuwe Jaar celebration returns after 2-year break
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
SA’s favourite hotspots level up into ‘awesome spaces’ with free wifi and chilling...

13 Jan

SA’s favourite hotspots level up into ‘awesome spaces’ with free wifi and chilling cocktails
Enjoy the High Rise Chilla - the cocktail of the summer - at a new ‘Access...

13 Jan

Enjoy the High Rise Chilla - the cocktail of the summer - at a new ‘Access Awesome’ hotspot
4 benefits of choosing specialised and focused skills training courses over...

09 Jan

4 benefits of choosing specialised and focused skills training courses over traditional tertiary education
Opera is shaking things up this World Cup with over $300 000 in prizes to be won

15 Dec 2022

Opera is shaking things up this World Cup with over $300 000 in prizes to be won
Find More
© 2023 (3.0.22342.6) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo