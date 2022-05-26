1h ago

add bookmark

'How to murder your husband' writer found guilty of killing spouse

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
US romance novelist Nancy Crampton Brophy.
US romance novelist Nancy Crampton Brophy.
Twitter/@AmandaArdenNews
  • A US romance novelist who wrote an essay entitled "How To Murder Your Husband" has been convicted of killing her spouse.
  • A jury in Portland, Oregon, took just eight hours to return a guilty verdict against Nancy Crampton Brophy for shooting dead Daniel Brophy.
  • Crampton Brophy had denied the charge, insisting security camera footage that put her at the scene of the crime merely showed her scouting for writerly inspiration.

A US romance novelist who wrote an essay entitled "How To Murder Your Husband" has been convicted of killing her spouse.

A jury in Portland, Oregon, took just eight hours on Wednesday to return a guilty verdict against Nancy Crampton Brophy for shooting dead Daniel Brophy.

Prosecutors said the writer, whose "Wrong Never Felt So Right" series of novels include "The Wrong Husband" and "The Wrong Lover", had been struggling financially before she shot her husband twice through the heart in June 2018 at a culinary institute where he worked.

Crampton Brophy, 71, had denied the charge, insisting security camera footage that put her at the scene of the crime merely showed her scouting for writerly inspiration.

She also claimed a missing gun police believe was the murder weapon had been bought as part of research for a novel, and denied the hundreds of thousands of dollars in life assurance she stood to gain were a motive for murder.

Crampton Brophy's lawyers said they would appeal the second-degree murder conviction, The Oregonian newspaper reported.

Attorney Kristen Winemiller told the jury at the trial:

Nancy Brophy loved her husband. You can see that in her eyes every time she talked about him. Her eyes lit up, they absolutely twinkled.


Crampton Brophy was arrested in September 2018, and has been in custody ever since.

Prosecutor Shawn Overstreet laid out reams of evidence showing how Crampton Brophy had plotted to kill her husband, who was 63.

"It's not just about the money. It's about the lifestyle Nancy desired that Dan could not give her," he said during the trial.

Crampton Brophy had rejected claims of penury when she took to the stand last week, insisting her monetary woes had long been resolved.

"I do better with Dan alive financially than I do with Dan dead," she said.

"Where is the motivation I would ask you? An editor would laugh and say, 'I think you need to work harder on this story, you have a big hole in it.'"

Crampton Brophy, who faces life in prison, will be sentenced at a later date.

The blog post "How to kill your husband," which is still readily available online, discusses methods and motivations for dispatching an unwanted spouse.

These include financial gain and the use of a firearm, although it notes guns are "loud, messy, require some skill."

"But the thing I know about murder is that every one of us have it in him/her when pushed far enough," the essay says.


Never miss a story. Choose from our range of newsletters to get the news you want delivered straight to your inbox.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
us
Lottery
Here are the Daily Lotto numbers
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Have you and your family been counted in Census 2022?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes
47% - 3381 votes
No
53% - 3777 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: How one incident at Stellenbosch University sheds light on deeper issues

21 May

PODCAST | The Story: How one incident at Stellenbosch University sheds light on deeper issues
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: What is behind Khayelitsha's recent mass shootings?

14 May

PODCAST | The Story: What is behind Khayelitsha's recent mass shootings?
PODCAST | The Story: One step closer to the truth as the Senzo Meyiwa trial gets under way

30 Apr

PODCAST | The Story: One step closer to the truth as the Senzo Meyiwa trial gets under way
PODCAST | The Story: Ramaphosa promises KZN flood relief funds won't be stolen, but who believes...

23 Apr

PODCAST | The Story: Ramaphosa promises KZN flood relief funds won't be stolen, but who believes him?
True Crime Podcasts

16 Sep 2021

True Crime Podcasts
Listen
Rand - Dollar
15.76
-0.1%
Rand - Pound
19.79
+0.0%
Rand - Euro
16.84
-0.2%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.16
-0.1%
Rand - Yen
0.12
-0.7%
Gold
1,846.88
-0.4%
Silver
21.78
-0.9%
Palladium
1,997.00
-0.7%
Platinum
941.00
-0.7%
Brent Crude
114.03
+0.4%
Top 40
61,538
+0.6%
All Share
67,938
+0.5%
Resource 10
74,480
+0.0%
Industrial 25
73,275
+0.8%
Financial 15
15,592
+1.0%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
FEEL GOOD | Businessman 'moved' by Dumisani Ngobese's resilience, offers the...

14 May

FEEL GOOD | Businessman 'moved' by Dumisani Ngobese's resilience, offers the student a permanent job
FEEL GOOD | Mom and 14-year-old son to climb Mount Kilimanjaro to raise money for...

14 May

FEEL GOOD | Mom and 14-year-old son to climb Mount Kilimanjaro to raise money for the SPCA
PICS | 'This is the best news ever' Mitchells Plain matriculants driven to success

09 May

PICS | 'This is the best news ever' Mitchells Plain matriculants driven to success
Good Samaritan stylist transforms homeless people in miracle makeovers

07 May

Good Samaritan stylist transforms homeless people in miracle makeovers
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22139.14) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo