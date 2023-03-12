59m ago

Share

Huge crowds rally against Israel’s judicial changes for 10th week

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article


  • Protests against the Israeli government's plan to curb the powers of the Supreme Court have continued for ten consecutive weeks, with a record 500,000 people attending the rallies according to organisers.
  • The legislative changes would give more power to the government in the selection of judges and deny the Supreme Court the ability to strike down amendments to Basic Laws, Israel's quasi-constitution.
  • Critics claim the reforms will concentrate power in the hands of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his allies, destroy the system of checks and balances, and threaten Israeli democracy.

Hundreds of thousands of people have rallied in cities across Israel for a 10th consecutive week, protesting against plans by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s far-right government to curb the Supreme Court’s powers.

Organisers said a record 500,000 people attended Saturday’s rallies, making them some of the “biggest in Israeli history”.

Media in Israel put the turnout at 250,000 to 300,000 people.

The demonstrations come as Netanyahu’s government prepares to press on with its legislative agenda next week, shunning calls for a pause to allow for negotiations on the divisive judicial reforms.

TEL AVIV, ISRAEL - MARCH 11: A protester waves th
A protester waves the Israeli flag during a massive protest against the government's judicial overhaul plan on March 11, 2023 in Tel Aviv, Israel.

“I’m demonstrating because the measures that the new government wants to take represent a real and immediate threat to Israeli democracy,” one protester, tech entrepreneur Ran Shahor, told the AFP news agency in the coastal city of Tel Aviv.

“It’s not a judicial reform. It’s a revolution that [is] making Israel go to full dictatorship and I want Israel to stay a democracy for my kids,” Tamir Guytsabri, 58, told the Reuters news agency.

Some 200,000 Israelis rallied in Tel Aviv, while 50,000 people protested in the northern city of Haifa and 10,000 in Beersheba — the biggest yet in both — according to Israeli media.

The rallies broke up without major incident, although police arrested three protesters who were blocking traffic on Tel Aviv’s ring road.


The uproar over the legal changes has plunged Israel into one of its worst domestic crises. Beyond the protests, which have drawn tens of thousands of Israelis to the streets and have recently become violent, opposition has surged from across society, with business leaders and legal officials speaking out against what they say will be the ruinous effects of the plan.

The legislation would give more weight to the government in the committee that selects judges and would deny the Supreme Court the right to strike down any amendments to so-called Basic Laws, Israel’s quasi-constitution.

These provisions have already been endorsed by legislators at first reading.

Another element of the reforms would give the 120-member parliament power to overrule Supreme Court decisions with a simple majority of 61 votes.

Critics say the changes will destroy the country’s system of checks and balances and concentrate power in the hands of the prime minister and his allies.

Some also say Netanyahu, who is on trial for corruption, is driven by personal grievances and that he could find an escape route from the charges through the overhaul.

Netanyahu denies wrongdoing and says the legal changes have nothing to do with his trial.


Israeli President Issac Herzog — who, in his largely ceremonial role, has tried to broker dialogue — on Thursday called on the governing coalition to halt the legislation, dubbing it “a threat to the foundations of democracy”.

The chair of parliament’s law committee, Simcha Rotman, however, has scheduled daily hearings on parts of the government’s reforms from Sunday through Wednesday ahead of votes.

Justice Minister Yariv Levin has said the coalition plans to pass key elements of the reforms before parliament goes into recess on April 2.

The judicial overhaul is a cornerstone of Netanyahu’s administration, an alliance with ultra-Orthodox Jewish and extreme-right parties which took office in late December.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
benjamin neta­nyahuisrael
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Would you rather pay per channel for TV content or stick to streaming services?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Streaming is more value for money
48% - 1955 votes
There are certain things only pay-TV can deliver
9% - 350 votes
Wouldn’t mind a combination of both
25% - 1027 votes
I’m not buying into binge-watch culture
19% - 770 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | Shaken, not stirred? Ramaphosa unveils bloated Presidency in reshuffled Cabinet

07 Mar

LISTEN | Shaken, not stirred? Ramaphosa unveils bloated Presidency in reshuffled Cabinet
LISTEN | What should Ramaphosa say: News24's Adriaan Basson and Qaanitah Hunter discuss SONA 2023

09 Feb

LISTEN | What should Ramaphosa say: News24's Adriaan Basson and Qaanitah Hunter discuss SONA 2023
LISTEN | 'We've failed as clinicians': This HIV doctor is changing how he treats overweight patients

02 Feb

LISTEN | 'We've failed as clinicians': This HIV doctor is changing how he treats overweight patients
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 6): South Africa

16 Jan

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 6): South Africa
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 5): Nigeria

16 Jan

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 5): Nigeria
Listen
Rand - Dollar
18.32
+1.3%
Rand - Pound
22.04
-0.0%
Rand - Euro
19.53
-0.0%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.05
-0.0%
Rand - Yen
0.14
-0.0%
Platinum
959.20
0.0%
Palladium
1,378.88
0.0%
Gold
1,867.27
0.0%
Silver
20.54
0.0%
Brent Crude
82.78
+1.4%
Top 40
70,693
-1.6%
All Share
76,454
-1.6%
Resource 10
64,989
-0.4%
Industrial 25
102,565
-2.1%
Financial 15
16,228
-1.7%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Boy with rare illness realises racing dream at Killarney thanks to local champion

08 Mar

Boy with rare illness realises racing dream at Killarney thanks to local champion
These grannies from the Gogo Shonisane Mamelodi football club prove age is nothing...

28 Feb

These grannies from the Gogo Shonisane Mamelodi football club prove age is nothing but a number
Local rugby club donates cereal to school in Mitchell's Plain

28 Feb

Local rugby club donates cereal to school in Mitchell's Plain
Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA...

23 Sep 2022

Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA going
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
Transformation: Building on the shoulders of existing businesses

09 Mar

Transformation: Building on the shoulders of existing businesses
Q&A with Zesande: Meet the world's first Virtual Influencer to live life in 24 hours

09 Mar

Q&A with Zesande: Meet the world's first Virtual Influencer to live life in 24 hours
Get a quote: How you can save on car insurance

07 Mar

Get a quote: How you can save on car insurance
4 in-demand tech skills that can help you thrive in the 4IR tomorrow

03 Mar

4 in-demand tech skills that can help you thrive in the 4IR tomorrow
Find More
© 2023 (3.0.23062.6) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo