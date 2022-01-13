10m ago

Human Rights Watch criticises Biden, others for weak defence of democracy

  • The organisation said president Joe Biden vowed to place human rights at the centre of his foreign policy but failed. 
  • Other Western leaders such as France's Emmanuel Macron and Germany's Angela Merkel were criticised. 
  • Biden "lost his voice" when it came to publicly denouncing serious human rights violations, HRW said. 

Human Rights Watch on Thursday criticised US President Joe Biden and other Western leaders for a weak defence of democracy and for failing to meet challenges from the climate crisis and Covid-19 pandemic to poverty, inequality and racial injustice.

In contrast to what Human Rights Executive Director Kenneth Roth described as former US President Donald Trump's "embrace of friendly autocrats", Biden took office in January 2021 with a pledge to put human rights at the centre of his foreign policy.

"But he continued to sell arms to Egypt, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and Israel despite their persistent repression," Roth wrote in Human Rights Watch's annual World Report, released on Thursday.

"Other Western leaders displayed similar weakness in their defence of democracy," Roth wrote, naming French President Emmanuel Macron and former German Chancellor Angela Merkel.

Roth also said that during key summits Biden "seemed to lose his voice when it came to public denunciation of serious human rights violations."

"The US State Department has issued occasional protests about repression in certain countries, and in extreme cases the Biden administration introduced targeted sanctions on some officials responsible, but the influential voice of the president was often missing," he wrote.

US officials have defended the Biden administration's record, saying diplomats have frequently raised human rights concerns with foreign leaders, including in difficult talks with adversaries including China and Russia.

"If democracies are to prevail in the global contest with autocracy, their leaders must do more than spotlight the autocrats' inevitable shortcomings. They need to make a stronger, positive case for democratic rule," Roth said.

