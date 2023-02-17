1h ago

add bookmark

Hundreds of flights axed as German airport staff strike

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Workers at several German airports embarked on a strike on Friday.
Workers at several German airports embarked on a strike on Friday.
Silas Stein/picture alliance via Getty Images.
  • Worlers at eight German airports embarked on a strike on Friday, demanding better pay. 
  • 295 000 passengers and 2 300 flights were affected by the strike. 
  • Airports were affected in Bremen, Dortmund and Munich, among other areas. 

Tens of thousands of travellers faced flight delays and cancellations on Friday as workers at eight airports in Germany went on strike to demand better pay.

The full-day walkout, called by the Verdi trade union, prompted Germany's biggest carrier Lufthansa to cancel more than 1 300 flights at its two busiest hubs, Frankfurt and Munich.

"The strike is expected to have a strong impact, especially on domestic air traffic, ranging from delays to cancellations and even a partial shutdown of air traffic," Verdi said in a statement.

German airport association ADV called the strike action "completely unacceptable", saying it would affect around 295 000 passengers and more than 2 300 flights all together.

ADV chief Ralph Beisel said in a statement:

Solutions must be found at the negotiating table and not at the expense of passengers.

The other affected airports are in the cities of Bremen, Dortmund, Hamburg, Hanover, Leipzig and Stuttgart.

Verdi is currently leading negotiations for public sector workers, airport ground crew and aviation security staff, demanding better pay at a time when workers are seeing their incomes eroded by the higher cost of living.

Verdi has defended the walkout, saying a combined day of action was less inconvenient for passengers than several strikes on different days.

The next round of talks with employers is scheduled for 22-23 February.

Frankfurt and Hamburg airport urged passengers not to come to the airport at all. Those travelling within Germany were advised to switch to train journeys. Munich airport scrapped all its regular passenger flights.

READ | Lufthansa flights cancelled, re-routed after IT outage

Verdi said the nationwide strike would not impact flights delivering aid to earthquake-hit Syria and Turkey, or planes carrying leaders attending the annual Munich Security Conference.

The strike caps a chaotic week for air travel in Germany.

Lufthansa was forced to cancel or delay flights on Wednesday because of a major IT outage caused by construction work in Frankfurt.

The next day, several German airports saw their websites disrupted by a suspected cyber attack.

German news outlet Der Spiegel said a group of Russian hackers had claimed responsibility for the attack


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
After his success in leading Sunrisers EC to SA20 glory, should Aiden Markram be given the Proteas T20 captaincy?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes! He is ready.
66% - 1108 votes
No! In Bavuma we trust.
13% - 228 votes
I'd give it to somebody else.
21% - 353 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN LIVE | News24 streaming

14 Feb

LISTEN LIVE | News24 streaming
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
LISTEN | What should Ramaphosa say: News24's Adriaan Basson and Qaanitah Hunter discuss SONA 2023

09 Feb

LISTEN | What should Ramaphosa say: News24's Adriaan Basson and Qaanitah Hunter discuss SONA 2023
LISTEN | 'We've failed as clinicians': This HIV doctor is changing how he treats overweight patients

02 Feb

LISTEN | 'We've failed as clinicians': This HIV doctor is changing how he treats overweight patients
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 6): South Africa

16 Jan

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 6): South Africa
True Crime Podcasts

16 Sep 2021

True Crime Podcasts
Listen
Rand - Dollar
18.25
-0.5%
Rand - Pound
21.80
-0.1%
Rand - Euro
19.42
-0.2%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.46
+0.3%
Rand - Yen
0.14
+0.3%
Platinum
917.77
-0.1%
Palladium
1,469.01
-1.5%
Gold
1,825.27
-0.6%
Silver
21.24
-1.6%
Brent Crude
85.14
-0.3%
Top 40
73,775
-0.6%
All Share
79,837
-0.5%
Resource 10
71,954
-0.2%
Industrial 25
105,478
-1.4%
Financial 15
16,392
+1.1%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Traversing the globe, sharing life’s teachings

15 Feb

Traversing the globe, sharing life’s teachings
'I don’t even know about my leg when I’m in the pool': Courageous young amputee...

15 Feb

'I don’t even know about my leg when I’m in the pool': Courageous young amputee finds freedom in water
Rehoboth Community Worship Centre’s soup kitchen puts a smile on faces

15 Feb

Rehoboth Community Worship Centre’s soup kitchen puts a smile on faces
Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA...

23 Sep 2022

Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA going
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
WATCH | Missed payroll? Here's how to get back on track

16 Feb

WATCH | Missed payroll? Here's how to get back on track
WATCH | The growth of e-commerce and how to embrace it in your business

10 Feb

WATCH | The growth of e-commerce and how to embrace it in your business
VAT registration guide: When and how to register for VAT

09 Feb

VAT registration guide: When and how to register for VAT
What does carbon tax mean for SA businesses?

07 Feb

What does carbon tax mean for SA businesses?
Find More
© 2023 (3.0.23045.1) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo