1h ago

add bookmark

Hundreds of Rohingya escape Malaysia detention, six dead

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Hundreds of Rohingya Muslims fled a detention centre in Malaysia. Picture: iStock/Gallo Images
Hundreds of Rohingya Muslims fled a detention centre in Malaysia. Picture: iStock/Gallo Images
  • 528 Rohingya migrants escaped from a detention centre on Wednesday. 
  • Six were killed on a highway as they fled. 
  • Rights groups say Malaysian detention centres are often filthy and overcrowded. 

Hundreds of Rohingya migrants from Myanmar broke out of a detention centre in northern Malaysia on Wednesday with six killed on a highway as they escaped, authorities said.

Many Rohingya arrive in Malaysia by boat after enduring harrowing, months-long sea journeys. Those that are caught are often sent to detention centres, which rights groups say are typically overcrowded and filthy.

A total of 528 people from the Muslim minority group fled a centre in Kedah state at 4:30  (20:30 GMT Tuesday), the country's immigration chief Khairul Dzaimee Daud said.

He said in a statement:

A total of 362 detainees have been re-arrested. The search for the remaining detainees is continuing.

They broke through a door and barriers at the temporary immigration centre, he added.

Six of the detainees were killed as they sought to cross a highway after escaping, said Penang state police chief Mohamad Shuhaily Mohamad Zain.

Those killed were two adult men, two adult women, one girl and one boy, he said.

READ | Myanmar junta will free 1 600 prisoners in new year amnesty

Police, other agencies and the public are hunting for the detainees still missing.

Relatively affluent, Muslim-majority Malaysia is a key destination for Rohingya fleeing persecution in their predominantly Buddhist homeland or refugee camps in Bangladesh.

More than 100 000 Rohingya live on the margins of society in the country, working illegally in construction and other low-paid jobs.

Never miss a story. Choose from our range of newsletters to get the news you want delivered straight to your inbox. 

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
myanmarmalaysiaescaperohingyarefugee
Lottery
Here are the Daily Lotto results
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Would you take a male contraceptive pill if it was proven to be safe? 
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes - it's about time!
70% - 7512 votes
No - I'm still worried about the side effects
30% - 3217 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: 'You see bodies on the side of the road' - journalists describe flooding horror

15 Apr

PODCAST | The Story: 'You see bodies on the side of the road' - journalists describe flooding horror
PODCAST | The Story: State of disaster lifted, but is govt using National Health Act to hold onto...

09 Apr

PODCAST | The Story: State of disaster lifted, but is govt using National Health Act to hold onto powers
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Why has the rand strengthened despite global turmoil?

02 Apr

PODCAST | The Story: Why has the rand strengthened despite global turmoil?
PODCAST | The Story: Covid-19 rules relaxed, but state of disaster stays put for now

26 Mar

PODCAST | The Story: Covid-19 rules relaxed, but state of disaster stays put for now
PODCAST | BREAKING POINT: SA teens facing mental health crisis amid pandemic - signs to watch out...

21 Mar

PODCAST | BREAKING POINT: SA teens facing mental health crisis amid pandemic - signs to watch out for
Listen
Rand - Dollar
15.07
-0.6%
Rand - Pound
19.66
-0.9%
Rand - Euro
16.31
-0.9%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.19
-1.2%
Rand - Yen
0.12
-1.1%
Gold
1,947.80
-0.1%
Silver
25.06
-0.5%
Palladium
2,406.50
+1.2%
Platinum
981.00
-1.3%
Brent Crude
107.25
-5.5%
Top 40
66,904
+0.1%
All Share
73,963
+0.2%
Resource 10
81,939
-1.2%
Industrial 25
80,278
+1.4%
Financial 15
16,459
-0.6%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
WATCH | 'Dancing is life': Local choreographer from Lavender Hill crowned SA's best

19 Apr

WATCH | 'Dancing is life': Local choreographer from Lavender Hill crowned SA's best
Bo-Kaap Boeka Collective helps nourish friendship and kindness with giant supper

16 Apr

Bo-Kaap Boeka Collective helps nourish friendship and kindness with giant supper
SA's Aqil Alibhai, 15, on racing Ginetta Cars in Europe and his F1 dream

14 Apr

SA's Aqil Alibhai, 15, on racing Ginetta Cars in Europe and his F1 dream
Crystal is the lady with the bendy face and she’s so successful on social media...

12 Apr

Crystal is the lady with the bendy face and she’s so successful on social media she’s now doing it full time.
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22102.1) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact us
Iab Logo