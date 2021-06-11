43m ago

Hungary seeks to ban 'promotion' of homosexuality in schools

  • The Fidesz party introduced legislative amendments seeking to ban the "promotion" of homosexuality and sex changes.
  • The move was swiftly denounced by rights groups who compared the proposals to a similar law in Russia which punished acts of homosexual "propaganda" aimed at young people.
  • According to the 11-page document, if the Hungarian move becomes law it would effectively ban educational programmes and publicity of LGBT groups.

The Hungarian ruling party of right-wing Prime Minister Viktor Orban on Thursday introduced legislative amendments seeking to ban the "promotion" of homosexuality and sex changes.

The move was swiftly denounced by Amnesty International, Budapest Pride and three other rights groups who compared the Fidesz party proposals to a similar law in Russia which punished acts of homosexual "propaganda" aimed at young people.

If the Hungarian move becomes law it would effectively ban educational programmes and publicity of LGBT groups, according to the 11-page document seen by AFP.

Coca-Cola advertisements in the country in 2019 relating to a popular music festival promoting gay acceptance upset the ruling party and would be banned under the new rules as would books dramatising homosexuality.

If the legislation is passed the freedom of expression and rights of children would be "severely restricted" the NGOs said in a statement, accusing Hungary of copying dictatorial models which run counter to European values.

The amendments are included in a slew of legislative measures targeting paedophilia.

Last December, the Hungarian parliament adopted a package of measures enshrining the traditional family, effectively banning adoption by same-sex couples.

