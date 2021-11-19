1h ago

add bookmark

'Hypocritical' - Greta Thunberg slams UK PM Johnson over COP26 private jet

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • Greta Thunberg criticised British Prime Minister Boris Johnson for using a jet during his hosting of the COP26 summit.
  • She argued that it sent the wrong message.
  • Johnson flew in and out of the conference aboard a chartered Airbus aeroplane.

Climate activist Greta Thunberg on Friday slammed British Prime Minister Boris Johnson for using a jet during his hosting of the COP26 summit in Glasgow and called world leaders' behaviour "hypocritical".

Thunberg was holding her first School Strike for the Climate in Stockholm since the close of the Glasgow summit last weekend, which the 18-year-old Swede termed "a failure".

"Of course the climate crisis isn't caused by private jets but it is a bit hypocritical ... that world leaders (who) live very close by, for instance Boris Johnson, arrived in Glasgow by private jet while trying to solve the climate crisis," Thunberg said.

She added:

That doesn't send the right message.


The 18-year-old travelled by train from Stockholm to the conference aimed at limiting global temperature rises to less than 1.5°C.

Johnson flew in and out of the conference aboard a chartered Airbus aeroplane.

COP26
Justice and Peace artist Greg Mitchell completes his climate-crisis themed mural that depicts the Earth on fire.
Greta Thunberg at the Youth4Climate pre-COP26 event in Milan, Italy, on September 28, 2021.

He jetted in to the conference from Rome where he was attending a G20 meeting. Critics have noted that he also flew home to London, rather than take a four-and-a-half hour train ride from Glasgow.

READ | COP26 seals breakthrough climate deal after major compromises

Johnson later returned to the conference by train.

The summit wound up last week with nearly 200 nations signing a global deal to try to halt runaway global warming after two weeks of painful negotiations, but it fell short of what scientists say is needed to contain dangerous rises.

Among other things, India and China weakened the final summit decision text in the final straight, insisting language was changed from "phase out" coal to "phase down".

Thunberg has previously dismissed the climate conference deal as "blah, blah, blah".

She said:

I think it's strange that some people are setting it up as a victory because what standards does that set for future COPs? How do we learn from this COP if we don't admit that it was actually a failure.


"Instead of them returning with improved ambitions every five years they are going to do it every year... That doesn't really mean much unless that actually leads to anything," she added.

Never miss a story. Choose from our range of newsletters to get the news you want delivered straight to your inbox.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
boris johnsongreta thunbergclimate change
Lottery
Lucky Sunday for 2 Daily Lotto players
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
What are your views on the World Rugby men's Player of the Year nominations for 2021 not including any Springboks?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
It's a disgrace! Both Siya Kolisi AND Eben Etzebeth should have been nominated!
40% - 2968 votes
Siya, at the very least, should have been included after a superb season
7% - 547 votes
Etzebeth has been SA's best player this year and should feel hard done by
19% - 1433 votes
Get over it! Moaning about this just sounds like sour grapes!
34% - 2564 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Eskom crisis likely to get worse before it gets better

13 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: Eskom crisis likely to get worse before it gets better
PODCAST | The Story: 2021 elections - voters strike back

06 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: 2021 elections - voters strike back
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: The Moti brothers kidnapping - a chilling trend?

30 Oct

PODCAST | The Story: The Moti brothers kidnapping - a chilling trend?
PODCAST | My Only Story: Who knew what? Did St Andrew's 'brush aside' warnings about David...

29 Oct

PODCAST | My Only Story: Who knew what? Did St Andrew's 'brush aside' warnings about David Mackenzie?
PODCAST | Ballot Box: An end to 'vat en sit' coalitions and how they will be regulated in the future

25 Oct

PODCAST | Ballot Box: An end to 'vat en sit' coalitions and how they will be regulated in the future
Listen
Rand - Dollar
15.61
-0.6%
Rand - Pound
21.05
-0.2%
Rand - Euro
17.70
+0.3%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.38
-0.0%
Rand - Yen
0.14
-1.1%
Gold
1,863.28
+0.2%
Silver
24.79
-0.1%
Palladium
2,070.50
-2.7%
Platinum
1,037.50
-1.2%
Brent-ruolie
81.24
+1.2%
Top 40
64,254
-0.9%
All Share
70,737
-0.9%
Resource 10
65,073
-0.2%
Industrial 25
95,088
-1.1%
Financial 15
13,979
-1.6%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
WATCH | IT guy quits job to follow his passion by offering free swimming lessons...

17 Nov

WATCH | IT guy quits job to follow his passion by offering free swimming lessons to underprivileged kids
FEEL GOOD | Ex-cop goes from serving his country to serving up traditional meals...

03 Nov

FEEL GOOD | Ex-cop goes from serving his country to serving up traditional meals at his restaurants
FEEL GOOD | South African wins R1.19m for her recycling start-up

26 Oct

FEEL GOOD | South African wins R1.19m for her recycling start-up
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2021 (1.1.21315.9) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo