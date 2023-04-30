58m ago

Share

'I call it being seasoned': Biden laughs off age gags at comedy roast

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
US President Joe Biden laughs during the White House Correspondents' Association dinner at the Washington Hilton in Washington, DC.
US President Joe Biden laughs during the White House Correspondents' Association dinner at the Washington Hilton in Washington, DC.
PHOTO: Saul Loeb, AFP


  • The White House Correspondents' Association dinner was a sold-out affair, after previous low-key events.
  • US President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris both attended.
  • Roy Wood jnr gleefully mocked Biden.

US President Joe Biden took it on the chin on Saturday at the White House Correspondents' Association dinner as he laughed gamely through sharp jokes about his age, and hit back with a few of his own.

Washington's political and media elites gathered for their annual big-night-out in the US capital for an event that ranged from the traditional comedy gags to sombre calls to free reporters imprisoned abroad.

Headlining the after-dinner entertainment was Daily Show correspondent Roy Wood jnr, who gleefully mocked Biden, 80, for running for a second term in the White House that could mean he is still president at age 86.

Wood noted recent angry protests in France against raising the retirement age.

"They rioted because they didn't want to work until 64. Meanwhile, in America, we have an 80-year-old man begging us for four more years of work," he dead-panned, drawing a broad smile from Biden, sitting only metres away.

"'Let me finish the job' - that's not a campaign slogan, that's a plea," Wood added. 

Wood said:

Say what you want about our president, but when he wakes up from that nap, work gets done.

Biden aimed one of his barbs at media mogul Rupert Murdoch, the 92-year-old owner of conservative TV network Fox News.

"You might think I don't like Rupert Murdoch, that's simply not true. How can I dislike a guy who makes me look like (29-year-old pop star) Harry Styles?" Biden joked.

READ | At latest Trump rally, his diehards relish rematch with Joe Biden

He also targeted CNN presenter Don Lemon who was sacked allegedly after sexist and ageist on-air remarks.

"Call me old - I call it being seasoned. You say I am ancient - I say I'm wise. You say I'm over the hill - Don Lemon would say that's a man in his prime."

The dinner institution had started to wither - first boycotted by Donald Trump, then shut down altogether to fend off Covid-19.

Even last year, strict Covid-19 testing, frequent use of masks and diminished attendance resulted in a low-key affair.

But this year's event for 2 600 guests was sold out, and attended by both Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris.

Having the president and vice president in attendance restored a tradition last observed in 2016, the final dinner before Trump entered the White House.

"Folks, it is wonderful to be back here again, proving I haven't learned a damn thing," said Biden.

The occasion is meant to celebrate the constitution's First Amendment guarantees of free speech and to advocate for a free press worldwide.

Before the dinner, Biden met with the family of Evan Gershkovich, a Wall Street Journal reporter arrested and imprisoned in Russia last month on espionage charges.

US officials strenuously deny the allegations, and a large media campaign has been launched to push for his release.

Gershkovich, who previously worked for AFP, is the first foreign journalist arrested in Russia on spying charges since the collapse of the Soviet Union.

US journalist Evan Gershkovich, arrested on espion
US journalist Evan Gershkovich, arrested on espionage charges, stands inside a defendants' cage before a hearing to consider an appeal on his arrest at the Moscow City Court in Moscow.

"We are working every day to secure his release. We're looking at opportunities and tools to bring him home. We keep the faith," Biden said.

This week Moscow said it had denied a consular visit to Gershkovich in retaliation for Washington not issuing visas to several Russian journalists, as bilateral ties remain frozen more than a year after Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Also among the dinner's star guests was basketball player Brittney Griner, who was released by Russia as part of a prisoner swap last year and who has vowed to fight for other detainees.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
joe bidenusmedia freedom
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
What's your take on the South African nationals trapped in conflict-ridden Sudan?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
SA govt is always slow to act
41% - 1614 votes
Rescuers must prioritise safety first
7% - 287 votes
My faith lies in Gift of the Givers
52% - 2044 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | ESKOM DIRTY DOSSIER: André De Ruyter, the apartheid spy and the R50m off-the-books snoop

26 Apr

LISTEN | ESKOM DIRTY DOSSIER: André De Ruyter, the apartheid spy and the R50m off-the-books snoop
LISTEN | Could Gerhard Ackerman’s conviction uncover more child sex abuse kingpins?

26 Apr

LISTEN | Could Gerhard Ackerman’s conviction uncover more child sex abuse kingpins?
LISTEN | Thinking the unthinkable: What if Siya Kolisi can’t make the World Cup?

26 Apr

LISTEN | Thinking the unthinkable: What if Siya Kolisi can’t make the World Cup?
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | Consexual with Dr Eve: Weak erections and dissatisfaction, how to treat erectile...

26 Apr

PODCAST | Consexual with Dr Eve: Weak erections and dissatisfaction, how to treat erectile dysfunction
PODCAST | Consexual with Dr Eve: Is sexting cheating?

19 Apr

PODCAST | Consexual with Dr Eve: Is sexting cheating?
Listen
Rand - Dollar
18.35
-0.3%
Rand - Pound
23.06
-0.0%
Rand - Euro
20.42
-0.0%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.13
-0.0%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.0%
Platinum
1,074.00
0.0%
Palladium
1,501.22
0.0%
Gold
1,989.78
0.0%
Silver
25.05
0.0%
Brent Crude
80.33
+2.6%
Top 40
72,583
+0.1%
All Share
78,218
+0.1%
Resource 10
69,000
-0.0%
Industrial 25
106,037
-0.1%
Financial 15
15,695
+0.6%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
FEEL GOOD | Cape firefighters who braved Two Oceans marathon in full uniform raise...

26 Apr

FEEL GOOD | Cape firefighters who braved Two Oceans marathon in full uniform raise R180K for NPO
Celebrating World Book Day with trees and TikTok

25 Apr

Celebrating World Book Day with trees and TikTok
WATCH | Oh buoy! Riebeek-Kasteel pupils get swimming lessons in NSRI shipping...

24 Apr

WATCH | Oh buoy! Riebeek-Kasteel pupils get swimming lessons in NSRI shipping container pool
'Eggsellent': Mpumalanga woman thrives in farming business that began as a hobby

22 Apr

'Eggsellent': Mpumalanga woman thrives in farming business that began as a hobby
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
WATCH | 10 000 Rwandan women help fight against malaria, and can earn a wage doing it

25 Apr

WATCH | 10 000 Rwandan women help fight against malaria, and can earn a wage doing it
Predict the winners of two FA cup semi-final ties and you could WIN with Edgars

20 Apr

Predict the winners of two FA cup semi-final ties and you could WIN with Edgars
Energy access will be a key discussion point at Enlit Africa

19 Apr

Energy access will be a key discussion point at Enlit Africa
Flexibility, technology and not wasting a crisis: Tips for future-proofing business

11 Apr

Flexibility, technology and not wasting a crisis: Tips for future-proofing business
Find More
© 2023 (3.0.23103.7) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo