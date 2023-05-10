45m ago

Share

'I feel fantastic': E. Jean Carroll elated at verdict in abuse, defamation case against Donald Trump

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Writer E Jean Carroll leaves the Manhattan Federal Court in New York during her defamation case against former US president Donald Trump in New York.
Writer E Jean Carroll leaves the Manhattan Federal Court in New York during her defamation case against former US president Donald Trump in New York.
PHOTO: Kena Betancur, AFP
  • Writer E. Jean Carroll is satisfied with the verdict in a civil lawsuit she brought against Donald Trump.
  • A jury found Trump liable for sexually abusing and defaming Carroll. 
  • Trump plans to appeal the verdict, in which he was ordered to pay $5 million in damages. 

Former Elle magazine advice columnist E. Jean Carroll said on Wednesday she felt 'fantastic' after a jury found Donald Trump liable for sexually abusing and defaming her, and awarded her $5 million in damages in her civil lawsuit against the former US president.

The verdict in Manhattan federal court represented a fresh legal setback for Trump as he seeks to regain the presidency in 2024. It also provided vindication for Carroll, 79, who in 2019 publicly accused Trump, 76, of raping her in a Bergdorf Goodman department store dressing room in the mid-1990s.

While jurors did not find that Trump raped Carroll, it awarded damages over the incident and over a post last October on Trump's Truth Social platform in which he called Carroll's claim a "complete con job," hoax and lie.

"I feel fantastic. Yesterday was probably the happiest day of my life," Carroll said.

Trump, who did not attend the trial, plans to appeal.

In a Wednesday post on Truth Social, Trump wrote: 

I HAVE NO IDEA WHO THIS WOMAN, WHO MADE A FALSE AND TOTALLY FABRICATED ACCUSATION, IS. HOPEFULLY JUSTICE WILL BE SERVED ON APPEAL!

Accompanied by her lawyer Roberta Kaplan, Carroll said on Good Morning America that she felt "shaken" while Trump's lawyer Joe Tacopina challenged her account during two days of cross-examination, but felt strong because she knew she was telling the truth.

"He said terrible things about me," Carroll said, referring to Trump, "dragged me through the mud, ground my face in the dirt."

Carroll described holding hands with her lawyer as the verdict was read.

"Her hand was ice cold, ice cold," Carroll said. "And when that jury said, 'Yes,' we looked at each other, and that was the moment. It was such an overwhelming moment."

Asked during a separate appearance on CNN whether she expects Trump to pay her, Carroll said:

This is not about the money - not about the money. This is accomplishing something that I set out to do many years ago to get my name back, and that's what we did.

Kaplan called Trump's chance of success in his appeal "absolute zero," saying the judge in the case went out of his way to ensure a fair trial.

"He gave them more process than even anyone else ever gets," Kaplan said. "He gave Donald Trump multiple chances to come to that courtroom and testify. He refused to do so. He has no appeal."


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
donald trumpe jean carrolluscrime and courtspoliticsassault
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
What do you make of the dropped murder charges in the Thabo Bester prison escape case?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
There must be insufficient evidence
15% - 801 votes
I hope prosecutors have a plan
17% - 906 votes
I bet they’ll get away with it
67% - 3529 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | Stormers vs Bulls URC quarters: A sixth Capetonian win or Bulls bounce back?

05 May

LISTEN | Stormers vs Bulls URC quarters: A sixth Capetonian win or Bulls bounce back?
LISTEN | Soweto Derby: Who'll be on the receiving end of agony as Amakhosi and Buccaneers clash?

05 May

LISTEN | Soweto Derby: Who'll be on the receiving end of agony as Amakhosi and Buccaneers clash?
PODCAST | Consexual with Dr Eve: How soon can I have sex after giving birth? How will it feel?

03 May

PODCAST | Consexual with Dr Eve: How soon can I have sex after giving birth? How will it feel?
LISTEN | Could Gerhard Ackerman’s conviction uncover more child sex abuse kingpins?

26 Apr

LISTEN | Could Gerhard Ackerman’s conviction uncover more child sex abuse kingpins?
LISTEN | Thinking the unthinkable: What if Siya Kolisi can’t make the World Cup?

26 Apr

LISTEN | Thinking the unthinkable: What if Siya Kolisi can’t make the World Cup?
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
Listen
Rand - Dollar
18.88
-1.3%
Rand - Pound
23.82
-1.3%
Rand - Euro
20.71
-1.4%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.77
-1.3%
Rand - Yen
0.14
-1.9%
Platinum
1,108.14
+0.6%
Palladium
1,604.20
+2.2%
Gold
2,025.50
-0.5%
Silver
25.35
-1.0%
Brent Crude
77.44
+0.6%
Top 40
72,353
+0.2%
All Share
77,775
0.0%
Resource 10
71,197
+0.3%
Industrial 25
104,893
+0.6%
Financial 15
15,187
-1.6%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
'I saw him in a panic': 'Hero' UK Ironman triathlete saves boy from drowning at...

3h ago

'I saw him in a panic': 'Hero' UK Ironman triathlete saves boy from drowning at Cape Town beach
Soweto hospital gives heroic pupil second chance at life by performing its first...

08 May

Soweto hospital gives heroic pupil second chance at life by performing its first heart surgery
Joburg para-athlete planning a 1 500km cycle, 7.5km swim to help a 'very special'...

01 May

Joburg para-athlete planning a 1 500km cycle, 7.5km swim to help a 'very special' teen
FEEL GOOD | Cape firefighters who braved Two Oceans marathon in full uniform raise...

26 Apr

FEEL GOOD | Cape firefighters who braved Two Oceans marathon in full uniform raise R180K for NPO
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
You have options: Get a second offer when selling or buying your car

13h ago

You have options: Get a second offer when selling or buying your car
Democratising the English Premier League for all South Africans

09 May

Democratising the English Premier League for all South Africans
What if I could kickstart my dream business by cutting down on takeaways?

03 May

What if I could kickstart my dream business by cutting down on takeaways?
What if I could travel the world by cutting down on shopping?

03 May

What if I could travel the world by cutting down on shopping?
Find More
© 2023 (3.0.23103.7) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo