27m ago

add bookmark

'I feel very uncomfortable' - residents frustrated as Beijing enforces Covid-19 lockdown

accreditation


  • China continues to battle its Covid-19 outbreak.
  • Beijing remained mostly shuttered as movement restrictions are enforced.
  • Sporadic protests against food shortages broke out.

Millions of people in Beijing stayed home on Monday as China's capital tries to fend off a Covid-19 outbreak with creeping restrictions on movement.

Beijing residents fear they may soon find themselves in the grip of the same draconian measures that have trapped most of Shanghai's 25 million people at home for several weeks.

LIVE | Covid-19 in SA: 5 486 new cases

Officials there have said the eastern powerhouse city is winning its battle against China's worst outbreak since the pandemic began.

Yet the Shanghai lockdown has intensified, causing outrage and rare protest in the last major economy still glued to a zero-Covid policy.

In Beijing, subway stations and offices were empty during rush hour on Monday morning across Chaoyang - the city's most populous district - after officials stepped up a work-from-home order on Sunday over rising Covid-19 cases.

Hundreds of infections

Non-essential businesses in the district, home to 3.5 million people, were shuttered, with even the Apple store in the popular Sanlitun shopping area ordered to close after opening briefly in the morning.

READ | Taiwan calls China's Covid lockdowns 'cruel', says won't follow its steps

Wang, a middle-aged cleaner waiting outside a restaurant for her shift to start, told AFP:

I feel very uncomfortable seeing so few people around.

Beijing has reported hundreds of infections in recent weeks, with 49 new Covid-19 infections confirmed on Monday, a relatively tiny number but enough to stir restrictions in the political heart of the country.

Shanghai has borne the brunt of the country's Omicron surge, with more than 500 deaths, according to official numbers.

The financial hub has ordered multi-day curfews for residents of multiple neighbourhoods, according to notices seen by AFP, even as daily case numbers have dwindled into the low thousands.


Anger has seethed online at the perceived bungling of virus controls, mixed messaging and heavy-handedness of Shanghai officials, including sweeping people with negative Covid-19 tests into state quarantine and leaving entire neighbourhoods short of food.

The frustration has also hit the streets - in a country where protest is rare and swiftly snuffed out by authorities.

A medical worker collects swab sample from a resid
A medical worker collects swab sample from a resident for Covid-19 nucleic acid test in Beijing, China.

Authorities have confirmed the veracity of a video that ripped across social media over the weekend showing residents in Zhuanqiao Town clashing with hazmat-suited health authorities over food shortages.

"Police took action as soon as possible to persuade onlookers to disperse and calm the situation down," a statement by the Zhuanqiao Town Covid response team said on Sunday.

"According to an on-site investigation, the troublemakers had sufficient supplies at home."

Residents of the neighbourhoods hit by new curfews - including some areas previously declared lower-risk - have been ordered not to step out of their apartments except for PCR tests for as long as a week and forbidden from ordering "non-essential" deliveries, according to the notices.


If you come across Covid-19 vaccination information that you do not trust, read Covid-19 vaccine myths debunked: Get the facts here. If you can't find the facts you're looking for, email us at the address mentioned in the article and we will verify the information with medical professionals.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
chinacoronavirus
Lottery
Lekker Friday for 3 Daily Lotto winners!
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Would you take a male contraceptive pill if it was proven to be safe? 
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes - it's about time!
70% - 10172 votes
No - I'm still worried about the side effects
30% - 4421 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: One step closer to the truth as the Senzo Meyiwa trial gets under way

30 Apr

PODCAST | The Story: One step closer to the truth as the Senzo Meyiwa trial gets under way
PODCAST | The Story: Ramaphosa promises KZN flood relief funds won't be stolen, but who believes...

23 Apr

PODCAST | The Story: Ramaphosa promises KZN flood relief funds won't be stolen, but who believes him?
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: 'You see bodies on the side of the road' - journalists describe flooding horror

15 Apr

PODCAST | The Story: 'You see bodies on the side of the road' - journalists describe flooding horror
PODCAST | The Story: State of disaster lifted, but is govt using National Health Act to hold onto...

09 Apr

PODCAST | The Story: State of disaster lifted, but is govt using National Health Act to hold onto powers
PODCAST | The Story: Why has the rand strengthened despite global turmoil?

02 Apr

PODCAST | The Story: Why has the rand strengthened despite global turmoil?
Listen
Rand - Dollar
16.16
-1.0%
Rand - Pound
19.90
-0.7%
Rand - Euro
17.02
-0.8%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.31
+0.0%
Rand - Yen
0.12
-0.5%
Gold
1,864.10
-1.0%
Silver
22.04
-1.4%
Palladium
2,053.20
-0.0%
Platinum
943.00
-2.2%
Brent Crude
112.39
+1.3%
Top 40
60,095
-2.0%
All Share
66,711
-1.9%
Resource 10
70,741
-2.9%
Industrial 25
73,578
-1.4%
Financial 15
15,083
-1.5%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Good Samaritan stylist transforms homeless people in miracle makeovers

07 May

Good Samaritan stylist transforms homeless people in miracle makeovers
This local business only had one sewing machine, now they supply baby shoes to Clicks

07 May

This local business only had one sewing machine, now they supply baby shoes to Clicks
Claremont woman gets 'cutting edge' eye surgery at Groote Schuur, in SA first

07 May

Claremont woman gets 'cutting edge' eye surgery at Groote Schuur, in SA first
Raped, tortured and kidnapped as a child - Congolese war refugee overcomes odds to...

07 May

Raped, tortured and kidnapped as a child - Congolese war refugee overcomes odds to graduate from NMU
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22125.11) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact us
Iab Logo