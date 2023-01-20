38m ago

add bookmark

'I saw a flash': 500 evacuated as massive fire engulfs Seoul slum near posh Gangnam district

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • Fire destroyed scores on informal structures in Seoul, South Korea.
  • 500 people were evacuated.
  • No one died in the fire, according to officials.

Fire swept through part of a shanty town in the South Korean capital, Seoul, on Friday, destroying 60 homes, many constructed from cardboard and wood, and forcing the evacuation of around 500 people.

Emergency services took five hours to put out the blaze, which erupted before daybreak in Guryong Village, a slum that lies just across a highway from Seoul's affluent Gangnam district. 

Officials said no casualties were reported so far.

Home to around 1 000 people, Guryong is one of the last remaining shanty towns in the capital and has become a symbol of inequality in Asia's fourth largest economy.

READ | North Korea fires more than 10 missiles, one close to South Korea waters

Ten helicopters and hundreds of firefighters, police and troops joined the effort to put out the blaze which, according to officials, razed almost one in ten of the 600-plus homes in Guryong.

"I saw a flash from the kitchen and opened the door, and flames were shooting from the houses next door," said Shin, a 72-year-old woman whose home was completely burned in the inferno.

"So I knocked every door nearby and shouted 'fire!' and then called 119," she said, giving only her surname.

Firefighters try to extinguish a fire at the Guryo
Firefighters try to extinguish a fire at the Guryong village, one of South Korea's last remaining slums, in southern Seoul.

Kim Doo-chun, 60, said his family was unaffected by the fire but he told Reuters that the village was constantly at risk of disaster due partly to its cardboard homes and narrow alleys.

Kim, who has lived in the area for 30 years, said:

If a fire breaks out in this neighbourhood, the entire village could be in danger if we don't respond quickly. So we've been responding together for decades.

The slum has long been prone to fires and flooding, and safety and health issues abound.

The government had unveiled plans for redevelopment and relocation after a huge fire in late 2014, but those efforts have made little progress amid a decades-long tug of war between landowners, residents and authorities.

The civic authorities for Seoul and Gangnam district, and state-run developers have been at odds over how to compensate private landowners in Guryong and have yet to agree whether residents, most of whom are squatters, are entitled to government support for relocation and housing.

Informed about the fire while in Switzerland for the World Economic Forum, President Yoon Suk-yeol ordered all-out efforts to prevent a bigger disaster, his spokesperson Kim Eun-hye said.

Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon visited the still smouldering village and asked officials to prepare to relocate affected families.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
south korea
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Should Dewald Brevis have been included in the Proteas squad for the upcoming England ODI series?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Definitely! He is clearly a superstar, so what are we waiting for?
45% - 747 votes
Not yet! Brevis needs to spend some time playing domestic cricket first.
13% - 225 votes
Who is Dewald Brevis?
42% - 698 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 6): South Africa

16 Jan

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 6): South Africa
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 5): Nigeria

16 Jan

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 5): Nigeria
PODCAST | The Story: Climate change, tavern deaths and a serial arsonist - a look back at 2022

30 Dec 2022

PODCAST | The Story: Climate change, tavern deaths and a serial arsonist - a look back at 2022
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 4): India

31 Dec 2022

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 4): India
True Crime Podcasts

16 Sep 2021

True Crime Podcasts
Listen
Rand - Dollar
17.27
-0.0%
Rand - Pound
21.34
+0.2%
Rand - Euro
18.70
-0.1%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.97
-0.3%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.9%
Platinum
1,036.10
+0.3%
Palladium
1,742.18
-0.3%
Gold
1,929.96
-0.1%
Silver
23.95
+0.4%
Brent Crude
86.16
+1.4%
Top 40
73,500
+0.2%
All Share
79,580
+0.1%
Resource 10
78,778
+0.2%
Industrial 25
100,828
+0.3%
Financial 15
15,987
-0.2%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
WATCH | Cape Town school reclaims field once filled with trash, drug activity

19m ago

WATCH | Cape Town school reclaims field once filled with trash, drug activity
Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA...

23 Sep 2022

Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA going
‘Blue’ the seal returns to the ocean after week of recovery

18 Jan

‘Blue’ the seal returns to the ocean after week of recovery
First batch of rehabilitated African penguins released for 2023

18 Jan

First batch of rehabilitated African penguins released for 2023
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
WATCH | Ahead of the Curve: 3 steps to embracing business transformation

18 Jan

WATCH | Ahead of the Curve: 3 steps to embracing business transformation
SA’s favourite hotspots level up into ‘awesome spaces’ with free wifi and chilling...

13 Jan

SA’s favourite hotspots level up into ‘awesome spaces’ with free wifi and chilling cocktails
Enjoy the High Rise Chilla - the cocktail of the summer - at a new ‘Access...

13 Jan

Enjoy the High Rise Chilla - the cocktail of the summer - at a new ‘Access Awesome’ hotspot
4 benefits of choosing specialised and focused skills training courses over...

09 Jan

4 benefits of choosing specialised and focused skills training courses over traditional tertiary education
Find More
© 2023 (3.0.23016.8) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo