'I was never afraid': Indian journalist Siddique Kappan walks free after two years in jail

Journalist Siddique Kappan (C), who was arrested in October 2020 in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh where he had travelled to report on a high-profile gang rape case, walks out from Lucknow District jail after being granted bail in a money laundering case, in Lucknow.
  • Indian journalist Siddique Kappan was freed on Thursday.
  • He was held without trial on conspiracy and money laundering charges.
  • Prior to arrest, he travelled to Uttar Pradesh to report on a gang-rape case.

An Indian journalist held in custody for more than two years without trial walked free on Thursday after being granted bail in a money laundering case.

Siddique Kappan was arrested in October 2020 in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh, where he had travelled to report on a high-profile gang rape case.

He and three others were accused of belonging to an Islamist fundamentalist group and eventually charged with conspiracy to incite violence.

Kappan has maintained his innocence and says that he had only travelled from his home state of Kerala to do his duties as a journalist.

He was bailed in the case in September 2022, but remained behind bars for months longer because of a separate money laundering case against him.

"I will continue my fight against draconian laws. They kept me in jail even after I got bail," he told NDTV news network after his release from jail in the city of Lucknow.

He added:

These two years were very tough, but I was never afraid.

India has slipped 10 places in the Reporters Without Borders press freedom ranking to 150 out of 180 surveyed countries since the Hindu nationalist government of Prime Minister Narendra Modi took office in 2014.

Critical reporters often find themselves behind bars and hounded on social media by supporters of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Nine other journalists are currently in Indian prisons, according to Reporters Without Borders.


