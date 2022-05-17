33m ago

add bookmark

ICC sends 'largest-ever' investigative team to Ukraine

accreditation
Soldiers are seen around piles of sand used for blocking a road in Ukrainian capital, Kyiv amid Russian attacks.
Soldiers are seen around piles of sand used for blocking a road in Ukrainian capital, Kyiv amid Russian attacks.
Aytac Unal, Anadolu Agency via Getty Images
  • The 42-member team from the ICC comprises investigators, forensic experts and support staff.
  • The team will work with Ukrainian authorities and French experts who are already in Ukraine.
  • The ICC announced an investigation into alleged war crimes and crimes against humanity four days after the Russian invasion.

The International Criminal Court on Tuesday sent a 42-member team to Ukraine to probe alleged war crimes since the Russian invasion in what it called the largest such deployment in its history.

The squad comprises investigators, forensic experts and support staff and will work with Ukrainian authorities, said Karim Khan, the chief prosecutor of the Hague-based ICC.

"This represents the largest-ever single field deployment by my office since its establishment," Khan said in a statement. The ICC was set up in 2002 to probe the world's worst crimes.

The team will "advance our investigations into crimes falling into the jurisdiction of the International Criminal Court and provide support to Ukrainian national authorities," he added.

Khan thanked the Netherlands, where the court is based, for sending a "significant number of Dutch national experts" to help the mission.

The court would also work with French experts who are already in Ukraine, he said.

The ICC prosecutor announced an investigation into alleged war crimes and crimes against humanity just four days after the 24 February Russian invasion.

DEVELOPING | Nine civilians killed in Russian attacks in Ukraine's Donetsk region - governor

Khan visited Ukraine in April, travelling to the Kyiv suburb of Bucha, where AFP journalists saw least 20 bodies lying in the streets on April 2.

Khan at the time said that "Ukraine is a crime scene".

Ukraine has blamed hundreds of civilian killings on Russian forces but Russia has denied responsibility for the deaths and described the events in Bucha as fake.

- 'Law in action' -

The team of ICC investigators arriving in Ukraine now would chase up leads and collect witness testimony "relevant to military attacks", said Khan in his statement.

They would also work with Ukrainian authorities to "strengthen chain of custody with respect to hard evidence," he said.

"Now more than ever we need to show the law in action," added Khan.

"It is essential that we demonstrate to survivors and the families of victims that international law is relevant to their experience... to bring them some measure of solace through the process of justice."

Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte said he had discussed the issue with visiting Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba on Tuesday.

"One of the ways we support is via the Dutch forensic investigation team that this week will join the investigation into war crimes in Ukraine," Rutte tweeted.

Kuleba said there were "very positive" signs about bringing perpetrators to justice, citing the ongoing trial in the Netherlands over the shooting down of Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 over eastern Ukraine in 2014.

"The culprits will be identified and punished," Kuleba told a joint press conference with his Dutch counterpart Wopke Hoekstra.

Ukraine also "fully supports" the idea of setting up a special tribunal for prosecuting the "crime of aggression" by Russia, a crime that the ICC is not empowered to prosecute, added Kuleba.

Did you know you can listen to articles? Subscribe to News24 for access to this exciting feature and more.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
iccukraine
Lottery
Here are the results for the Daily Lotto draw
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
As a parent, what do you struggle to find money for?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Nappies, they cost too much
6% - 209 votes
Formula and food, it's getting so expensive
18% - 587 votes
Creche and school fees are a struggle every month
76% - 2530 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: What is behind Khayelitsha's recent mass shootings?

14 May

PODCAST | The Story: What is behind Khayelitsha's recent mass shootings?
PODCAST | The Story: One step closer to the truth as the Senzo Meyiwa trial gets under way

30 Apr

PODCAST | The Story: One step closer to the truth as the Senzo Meyiwa trial gets under way
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Ramaphosa promises KZN flood relief funds won't be stolen, but who believes...

23 Apr

PODCAST | The Story: Ramaphosa promises KZN flood relief funds won't be stolen, but who believes him?
PODCAST | The Story: 'You see bodies on the side of the road' - journalists describe flooding horror

15 Apr

PODCAST | The Story: 'You see bodies on the side of the road' - journalists describe flooding horror
PODCAST | The Story: State of disaster lifted, but is govt using National Health Act to hold onto...

09 Apr

PODCAST | The Story: State of disaster lifted, but is govt using National Health Act to hold onto powers
Listen
Rand - Dollar
15.91
+1.5%
Rand - Pound
19.87
+0.2%
Rand - Euro
16.78
+0.4%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.17
+0.8%
Rand - Yen
0.12
+1.7%
Gold
1,819.74
-0.2%
Silver
21.74
+0.5%
Palladium
2,048.00
+1.0%
Platinum
957.00
+1.1%
Brent-ruolie
114.24
+2.6%
Top 40
63,027
+0.9%
All Share
69,696
+0.7%
Resource 10
72,798
+1.3%
Industrial 25
77,796
+0.9%
Financial 15
15,898
-0.2%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
FEEL GOOD | Businessman 'moved' by Dumisani Ngobese's resilience, offers the...

14 May

FEEL GOOD | Businessman 'moved' by Dumisani Ngobese's resilience, offers the student a permanent job
FEEL GOOD | Mom and 14-year-old son to climb Mount Kilimanjaro to raise money for...

14 May

FEEL GOOD | Mom and 14-year-old son to climb Mount Kilimanjaro to raise money for the SPCA
PICS | 'This is the best news ever' Mitchells Plain matriculants driven to success

09 May

PICS | 'This is the best news ever' Mitchells Plain matriculants driven to success
Good Samaritan stylist transforms homeless people in miracle makeovers

07 May

Good Samaritan stylist transforms homeless people in miracle makeovers
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22136.2) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo