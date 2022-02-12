Iceland's PM tests positive for Covid-19

Iceland's Prime Minister Katrin Jakobsdottir has tested positive for Covid-19 after contracting the virus from a family member, she announced on Facebook on Saturday.

"My youngest son tested positive for Covid-19 on 1 February Since then, another member of our household has also contracted the virus, so it was no great surprise when I tested positive last night", she wrote in a post.

Jakobsdottir, 46, will isolate at home for at least five days, in line with recommendations in Iceland.

The subarctic island nation has registered a record more than 2 000 daily Covid-19 cases on average over the past four days, but hospital admissions have remained stable.

The country of 370 000 people has registered a total of 85 980 cases and 54 deaths linked to the Covid-19 pandemic, according to latest figures released on Friday.

On Saturday, Iceland eased some coronavirus restrictions including limits on crowd numbers and restaurant opening hours - and will lift all measures at the end of the month.