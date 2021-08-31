58m ago

add bookmark

Ida inflicts 'catastrophic' destruction on Louisiana

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • Hurricane Ida caused serious damage in the US state of Louisiana.
  • Officials are conducting rescue operations.
  • US President Joe Biden declared a major disaster for Louisiana and Mississippi.

Rescuers on Monday combed through the "catastrophic" damage Hurricane Ida did to Louisiana, a day after the fierce storm killed at least two people, stranded others in rising floodwaters and sheared the roofs off homes.

READ | Biden declares major disaster after Hurricane Ida lashes Louisiana

The city of New Orleans was still mostly without power over 24 hours after Ida slammed into the Louisiana coast as a Category 4 storm, exactly 16 years to the day that Hurricane Katrina made landfall, wreaking deadly havoc.

"The biggest concern is we're still doing search and rescue and we have individuals all across southeast Louisiana... who are in a bad place," Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards told NBC's Today.

Two deaths have been confirmed as crews began fanning out in boats and off-road vehicles to search communities cut off by the hurricane.

Images of people being plucked from flooded cars and pictures of destroyed homes surfaced on social media, while the damage in New Orleans itself remained limited.

Levee system

Ida - which was downgraded to a tropical depression on Monday - knocked out power for all of New Orleans, with more than a million properties across Louisiana without power, according to outage tracker PowerOutage.US.

"I was there 16 years ago. The wind seems worse this time but the damage seems less bad," said French Quarter resident Dereck Terry, surveying his neighbourhood in flip flops and a T-shirt, umbrella in hand.

"I have a broken window. Some tiles from the roof are on the streets and water came inside," the 53-year-old retired pharmacist added.

According to Edwards the levee system in the affected parishes had "really held up very well, otherwise we would be facing much more problems today".

In the town of Jean Lafitte, just south of New Orleans, Mayor Tim Kerner said the rapidly rising waters had overtopped the 2.3m-high levees.

"Total devastation, catastrophic, our town levees have been overtopped," Kerner told ABC-affiliate WGNO.

"We have anywhere between 75 to 200 people stranded in Barataria," after a barge took out a bridge to the island.

Cynthia Lee Sheng, president of Jefferson Parish covering part of the Greater New Orleans area, said people sheltered in their attics.

Several residents of LaPlace, just upstream from New Orleans, posted appeals for help on social media, saying they were trapped by rising flood waters.

"The damage is really catastrophic," Edwards told Today, adding that Ida had "delivered the surge that was forecasted. The wind that was forecasted and the rain."

National Guard activated

US President Joe Biden declared a major disaster for Louisiana and Mississippi, which gives the states access to federal aid.

A person kayaks with a dog through flood waters pa
A person kayaks with a dog through flood waters past homes in LaPlace, Louisiana.

One person was killed by a falling tree in Prairieville, 96km northwest of New Orleans, the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office said.

A second victim died while trying to drive through floodwaters in New Orleans, the Louisiana Department of Health tweeted.

Edwards reported on Twitter that Louisiana had deployed more than 1 600 personnel to conduct search and rescue across the state.

US Army Major General Hank Taylor told journalists at a Pentagon briefing that military, federal emergency management officials and the National Guard had activated more than 5 200 personnel in Louisiana, Mississippi, Texas, and Alabama.

Most residents had heeded warnings of catastrophic damage and authorities' instructions to flee.

"I stayed for Katrina and from what I've seen so far there is way less debris in the streets than after Katrina," Mike, who has lived in the French Quarter, told AFP on Monday, declining to give his last name.

The memory of Katrina, which made landfall on 29 August 2005, is still fresh in the state, where it caused some 1 800 deaths and billions of dollars in damage.

The National Hurricane Centre issued warnings of storm surges and flash floods over portions of south-eastern Louisiana, southern Mississippi and southern Alabama as Ida travels northeast.

As of 21:00 GMT on Monday, Ida was located about 32km northwest of Jackson, Mississippi.

The storm system is expected to track across the United States all the way to the mid-Atlantic through Wednesday, creating the potential for flash flooding along the way.

Scientists have warned of a rise in cyclone activity as the ocean surface warms due to climate change, posing an increasing threat to the world's coastal communities.

We want to hear your views on the news. Subscribe to News24 to be part of the conversation in the comments section of this article.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
us
Lottery
Every day ke payday for Daily Lotto players
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
After apologising for his role in using an offensive nickname for former team-mate Paul Adams during his playing days, should Mark Boucher stay on as coach of the Proteas national side?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes. It was a long time ago and he has apologised.
67% - 2833 votes
No. Boucher should stand down as coach. There needs to be accountability.
18% - 781 votes
Undecided. Let's wait for the SJN hearings to be completed.
14% - 608 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Nosicelo Mtebeni's death and the never-ending scourge of gender-based violence

28 Aug

PODCAST | The Story: Nosicelo Mtebeni's death and the never-ending scourge of gender-based violence
PODCAST | The Story: Jason Rohde appeal - what does his future hold?

21 Aug

PODCAST | The Story: Jason Rohde appeal - what does his future hold?
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Vaccine hesitancy may prolong Covid-19 pandemic

14 Aug

PODCAST | The Story: Vaccine hesitancy may prolong Covid-19 pandemic
PODCAST | The Story: Is Ramaphosa reshuffling deck chairs on the Titanic?

07 Aug

PODCAST | The Story: Is Ramaphosa reshuffling deck chairs on the Titanic?
PODCAST | The Story: Surviving Covid-19 and unrest: - will our economy ever recover?

31 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: Surviving Covid-19 and unrest: - will our economy ever recover?
view
Rand - Dollar
14.56
+0.6%
Rand - Pound
20.04
+0.7%
Rand - Euro
17.21
+0.6%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.67
+0.3%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.7%
Gold
1,814.52
+0.2%
Silver
24.13
+0.4%
Palladium
2,492.00
+0.3%
Platinum
1,011.00
0.0%
Brent Crude
73.41
+1.0%
Top 40
61,214
+0.8%
All Share
67,551
+0.7%
Resource 10
66,841
-1.1%
Industrial 25
83,486
+1.8%
Financial 15
14,508
+1.8%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Restaurant staff sing and chant after customer leaves an R85k tip

14 Aug

FEEL GOOD | Restaurant staff sing and chant after customer leaves an R85k tip
FEEL GOOD | Miracle dog overcomes deadly canine parvovirus

11 Aug

FEEL GOOD | Miracle dog overcomes deadly canine parvovirus
FEEL GOOD | Cape Town customer leaves restaurant staff members a R20K tip

10 Aug

FEEL GOOD | Cape Town customer leaves restaurant staff members a R20K tip
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21225.5) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo