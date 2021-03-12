52m ago

add bookmark

'Illegal mudslinging' - lawyer rejects 'groundless' corruption claims against Myanmar's Aung San Suu Kyi

0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • A veteran human rights lawyer, who has crossed swords with Aung San Suu Kyi in the past, came out in her defence against "groundless" corruption allegations.
  • Khin Maung Zaw claimed his client is a victim of "illegal mudslinging" by the generals who seized power in a 1 February coup.
  • Aung San Suu Kyi has also been accused of violating a communications law and of intent to incite public unrest.

Yangon – Aung San Suu Kyi's lawyer on Friday rejected junta allegations of corruption against Myanmar's deposed civilian leader as "groundless", calling it "illegal mudslinging" by the generals who seized power from her.

The country has been in uproar since a 1 February putsch that saw Suu Kyi ousted, detained and accused of several criminal charges, including owning unlicensed walkie-talkies and violating coronavirus restrictions.

On Thursday, a junta spokesperson made new corruption accusations against her, saying a now-detained chief minister had admitted giving her $600 000 and more than 10 kilograms of gold.

Her lawyer Khin Maung Zaw told AFP: 

This allegation against Daw Aung San Suu Kyi, the state counsellor, is groundless, especially regarding the dollars and gold bars – it is the most hilarious joke of all.

"I've never seen such an illegal mudslinging."

The veteran human rights lawyer – who in the past went up against Suu Kyi's administration in defending two journalists reporting on the Rohingya crisis – said he has his differences with her.

'Not given rights of defence'

"She may have her defects, but bribery and corruption aren't her traits," he said.

The Nobel laureate has also been accused of violating a communications law and of intent to incite public unrest.

A hearing is scheduled for 15 March, but so far Khin Maung Zaw has not been able to have a private meeting with his client.

"I'm frustrated because my client is not given the rights of defence and the rights of a fair trial," he said, adding that he is nonetheless preparing for Monday's hearing.

He told AFP:

I'm not worried about these four cases (charges) but other allegations could occur and other cases could pile up, resulting in false charges and false accusations.

Since she was detained on 1 February, Suu Kyi has not been seen in public.

The junta has justified its power grab citing electoral fraud in November elections that Suu Kyi's National League for Democracy party won by a landslide.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Related Links
SEE | Nun kneels in front of police to stop Myanmar violence during protests
Myanmar unrest: 2 protesters shot in head and killed, shops and factories closed
Myanmar diplomatic revolt against junta widens after violent crackdown
Read more on:
aung san suu kyimyanmarprotests
Lottery
Here are your Lotto and Lotto Plus results
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
When a Covid-19 vaccine for under 16's becomes available, will you be taking your children to get it?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, immediately!
38% - 5188 votes
I'll wait to see how others respond
25% - 3403 votes
No, I don't think they need it
36% - 4916 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

26 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

19 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson

14 Jan

MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'

12 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

11 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
view
ZAR/USD
15.02
(-1.48)
ZAR/GBP
20.91
(-0.90)
ZAR/EUR
17.90
(-0.85)
ZAR/AUD
11.63
(-0.85)
ZAR/JPY
0.14
(-0.87)
Gold
1702.18
(-1.19)
Silver
25.48
(-2.24)
Platinum
1173.00
(-2.12)
Brent Crude
69.56
(+2.55)
Palladium
2338.50
(+0.26)
All Share
68006.09
(-1.12)
Top 40
62402.91
(-1.24)
Financial 15
12971.42
(+0.06)
Industrial 25
87278.43
(-1.86)
Resource 10
69657.59
(-0.90)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | UKZN team breaks African rocket altitude record

11 Mar

FEEL GOOD | UKZN team breaks African rocket altitude record
FEEL GOOD | Scholarship programme sends Tembisa teen to university

10 Mar

FEEL GOOD | Scholarship programme sends Tembisa teen to university
FEEL GOOD | Pure genius! NGO helps Diepsloot matrics get 100% pass rate for Maths

10 Mar

FEEL GOOD | Pure genius! NGO helps Diepsloot matrics get 100% pass rate for Maths
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21056.1) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo