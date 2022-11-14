1h ago

add bookmark

'Impossible to kill Ukraine': Zelensky hails Kherson's liberation in surprise visit to city

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • Volodymyr Zelensky has hailed Ukraine's city of Kherson being liberated from Russian troops.
  • Russian forces fled the city last week.
  • Zelensky visited the city on Monday.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Monday said it was "impossible to kill Ukraine" as he hailed the liberation of city of Kherson in a surprise visit.

NATO secretary general Jens Stoltenberg meanwhile cautioned that Ukraine was facing difficult months ahead and Russia's military capability should not be underestimated, despite the takeover of Kherson, the only regional capital that Kremlin troops captured in nine months of war.

The Ukrainian presidency distributed images of Zelensky singing the national anthem with his hand over his chest as the country's blue and yellow flag was hoisted next to Kherson's main administrative building.

"This is what the Russian Federation did in our country, it showed the whole world that it can kill. But all of us, our armed forces, our National Guard and intelligence (services) have shown that it is impossible to kill Ukraine," Zelensky said.

Russian President Vladimir Putin's spokesperson denied, however, that the Ukrainian leader's visit had any impact on the status of the Kherson region, which Moscow formally annexed into Russia at a ceremony last month.

In Kherson, Zelensky said Ukraine's victory, including taking back Kherson, had not been easy.

"The price of this war is high. People are injured. A large number of dead. (Russian forces) have left or escaped -- we believe that they have escaped because our army has surrounded the enemy and they were in danger," Zelensky said in Kherson.

'Fierce battles'

"There were fierce battles, and the result is - today we are in Kherson region."

Late Sunday, Zelensky said Ukrainian forces found evidence of hundreds of new "war crimes" carried out by Russian occupiers in Kherson.

People drink sparkling wine, waves flags and sing
People drink sparkling wine, waves flags and sing songs as they celebrate the liberation of part of the city of Kherson in Independence Square in Kyiv, Ukraine.

His subsequent visit came just days after Ukrainian troops entered the city - the Kherson region's administrative centre - after Russia pulled back its forces on Friday.

The takeover by Ukrainian troops is the latest in a string of setbacks for the Kremlin, which invaded Ukraine on February 24 hoping for a lightning takeover and to topple the government in days.

But Russian troops failed to capture the capital Kyiv and have since been pushed back from large portions of territory in the south and east.

Still, Stoltenberg said that "the coming months will be difficult" and cautioned that: "we should not make the mistake of underestimating Russia".

"Putin's aim is to leave Ukraine cold and dark this winter," he told a press conference in The Hague after meeting the Dutch foreign and defence ministers.

Ukrainians in the liberated city expressed relief at the end of months of occupation.

READ | Ex-top Rwanda official jailed for 20 years for role in bloody 1994 genocide

"I am extremely happy we're finally free," Andriy, 33, a philosophy student, told AFP.

"We have no electricity in the city, no water, no central heating, no mobile signal, no internet connection - but we have no Russians," he said.

The city of Kherson was the first major urban hub to fall to Russian forces and the only regional capital Moscow's troops gained control over.

Its recapture opens a gateway for Ukraine to the entire Kherson region, with access to both the Black Sea in the west and the Sea of Azov in the east.

The region was one of four that the Kremlin announced in September were annexed and part of Russia. Russian President Vladimir Putin vowed to use all available means to defend them from Ukrainian forces.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Monday he would not comment on Zelensky's visit to Kherson but added: "this territory is part of the Russian Federation."

'Very scared'

A self-described partisan in Kherson told AFP after the Russian withdrawal that he and his friends had spent months walking the streets observing the Russians' every move.

"You watch closely and then come home and write it all down. And then you send the information and hide absolutely everything - phones, papers, clothes, everything," 19-year-old aspiring musician named Volodymyr Timor said.

"We reported everything - where their equipment and ammunition sites were, where they slept and where they went out drinking," Timor said.

Ukraine's forces could then use the coordinates to target strikes during a counteroffensive that has seen Russia cede roughly half the land it seized in the first weeks of war.

"I was scared," the imposing but soft-spoken guitarist said of the prospect of being caught and possibly killed.

"Believe me, I was very scared."

Elsewhere, Ukraine's forces were posting gains in the eastern region of Lugansk, the military and local officials said Monday.

The eastern industrial region has been held by Russian-supported separatists since 2014 but Kyiv's forces have slowly been clawing back territory there.

"Twelve towns and villages have been liberated by the Armed Forces of Ukraine from the occupiers in the Lugansk region," the regional governor announced on social media without specifying when the towns had been captured.

But Russia also said its forces were making gains in the neighbouring region of Donetsk.

The military said it had captured the village of Pavlivka, where fighting had caused controversy in Russia.

"The capture of Pavlivka opens up a springboard for the further offensive of Russian troops in the Donbas," Russia's defence ministry said on messaging app Telegram.

Last week, soldiers from the Far Eastern 155th Marine Guards Brigade complained about heavy losses in an address to the governor of the Far Eastern region of Primorye, Oleg Kozhemyako.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
volodomyr zelenskiyrussiaukraine
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Would you pay a R60 monthly fee to access to certain Twitter features such as blue ticks, fewer ads etc?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes - I think the features are worth the price
6% - 904 votes
No ways - Twitter should always remain free
28% - 4009 votes
I don't use Twitter
66% - 9539 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Unpacking BEE regulations with Carol Paton

11 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: Unpacking BEE regulations with Carol Paton
A Criminal's Paradise: South Africans share shocking stories of police failures

09 Nov

A Criminal's Paradise: South Africans share shocking stories of police failures
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: News24 Investigations team delves into the arrest of former Eskom boss

04 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: News24 Investigations team delves into the arrest of former Eskom boss
PODCAST | The unsolved murders of the Station Strangler: the faceless serial killer who stalked...

01 Nov

PODCAST | The unsolved murders of the Station Strangler: the faceless serial killer who stalked Cape Town's boys
PODCAST | The Story: From recommendations to reality - unpacking the Zondo report

28 Oct

PODCAST | The Story: From recommendations to reality - unpacking the Zondo report
Listen
Rand - Dollar
17.32
-0.5%
Rand - Pound
20.33
+0.1%
Rand - Euro
17.92
-0.5%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.61
-0.5%
Rand - Yen
0.12
+0.4%
Gold
1,770.44
-0.2%
Silver
21.91
+0.9%
Palladium
2,028.00
-1.0%
Platinum
1,024.00
-0.9%
Brent Crude
95.99
+2.4%
Top 40
66,289
-0.3%
All Share
72,823
-0.2%
Resource 10
71,847
-0.6%
Industrial 25
86,897
-0.3%
Financial 15
16,070
+0.1%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
'A glimpse of God in a fearless, free fall': Paarl woman breaks bungee world record

10 Nov

'A glimpse of God in a fearless, free fall': Paarl woman breaks bungee world record
Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA...

23 Sep

Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA going
Bottelary Conservancy receives special award for its progressive conservation...

09 Nov

Bottelary Conservancy receives special award for its progressive conservation achievements
Cape Flats Krotoa Alumni honour community ‘angels’ at gala event

08 Nov

Cape Flats Krotoa Alumni honour community ‘angels’ at gala event
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
What if… I cut out monthly takeaways and invested the money? | Nedbank

10 Nov

What if… I cut out monthly takeaways and invested the money? | Nedbank
Ghosts, game shows and entrepreneurs: Tune into BBC Brit this festive season for...

09 Nov

Ghosts, game shows and entrepreneurs: Tune into BBC Brit this festive season for the best primetime entertainment
Home Insurance: Rebuilding SA’s economy starts at home

24 Oct

Home Insurance: Rebuilding SA’s economy starts at home
Feed Mzansi: Chef Jason shows kindness through the gift of food in Cape Town

13 Oct

Feed Mzansi: Chef Jason shows kindness through the gift of food in Cape Town
Find More
© 2022 (2.5.22318.2) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo