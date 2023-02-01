1h ago

add bookmark

In a first, UN rights expert to visit Guantanamo Bay prison

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
A UN rights expert will visit Guantanamo Bay.
A UN rights expert will visit Guantanamo Bay.
John Moore/Getty Images

The United Nations announced Wednesday that one of its rights experts will visit the Guantanamo Bay detention facility later this month, in a first such visit after two decades of requests.

Fionnuala Ni Aolain, the UN special rapporteur on protecting human rights and fundamental freedoms while countering terrorism, will undertake a visit to the United States, starting on Monday.

"Between February 6 and 14, the independent expert will visit Washington and subsequently the detention facility at the US naval station Guantanamo Bay, Cuba," the UN said in a statement.

The expert, who is appointed by the UN Human Rights Council but is unpaid and does not speak for the United Nations, will issue a statement on her findings and recommendations following the visit.

In the following three months, Ni Aolain "will also carry out a series of interviews with individuals in the United States and abroad, on a voluntary basis, including victims and families of victims of the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks and former detainees in countries of resettlement/repatriation", the statement said.

In March 2022, Ni Aolain announced she had received a "preliminary invitation" from Washington to visit Guantanamo, explaining that the parameters for the trip were still under discussion.

The secretive US military prison once housed hundreds of suspected militants captured by US forces during Washington's so-called "war on terror" following the September 11 attacks by Al-Qaeda in 2001.

In October, the Pentagon said 35 detainees now remain at the facility, with 20 eligible for transfer and nine still facing charges in a military tribunal.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
What are your thoughts on the possibility of having permanent Stage 2 or 3 load shedding?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
I'll take that over constant schedule changes
13% - 1147 votes
Why are we normalising Eskom’s mess?
72% - 6429 votes
I've already found alternative ways of powering my home/business
15% - 1350 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 6): South Africa

16 Jan

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 6): South Africa
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 5): Nigeria

16 Jan

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 5): Nigeria
PODCAST | The Story: Climate change, tavern deaths and a serial arsonist - a look back at 2022

30 Dec 2022

PODCAST | The Story: Climate change, tavern deaths and a serial arsonist - a look back at 2022
True Crime Podcasts

16 Sep 2021

True Crime Podcasts
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 4): India

31 Dec 2022

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 4): India
Listen
Rand - Dollar
17.17
+1.4%
Rand - Pound
21.12
+1.5%
Rand - Euro
18.74
+0.9%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.13
+1.2%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.8%
Platinum
995.09
-1.7%
Palladium
1,637.06
-0.7%
Gold
1,922.76
-0.3%
Silver
23.44
-1.2%
Brent Crude
85.46
+1.1%
Top 40
73,723
+0.4%
All Share
79,817
+0.4%
Resource 10
75,130
-0.9%
Industrial 25
102,508
+0.2%
Financial 15
16,555
+2.5%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Teachers adopt little boy who's had multiple amputations: 'It's been the most...

31 Jan

Teachers adopt little boy who's had multiple amputations: 'It's been the most incredible journey'
Public park in Brackenfell transformed into community vegetable garden

13h ago

Public park in Brackenfell transformed into community vegetable garden
Young sisters donate their long, shiny locks to help cancer patients

31 Jan

Young sisters donate their long, shiny locks to help cancer patients
Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA...

23 Sep 2022

Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA going
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
WATCH | What unnecessary expense is holding you back from going on that dream...

26 Jan

WATCH | What unnecessary expense is holding you back from going on that dream holiday?
WATCH | Ahead of the Curve: Banking and e-Commerce in a digital world

26 Jan

WATCH | Ahead of the Curve: Banking and e-Commerce in a digital world
SA’s favourite hotspots level up into ‘awesome spaces’ with free wifi and chilling...

13 Jan

SA’s favourite hotspots level up into ‘awesome spaces’ with free wifi and chilling cocktails
Enjoy the High Rise Chilla - the cocktail of the summer - at a new ‘Access...

13 Jan

Enjoy the High Rise Chilla - the cocktail of the summer - at a new ‘Access Awesome’ hotspot
Find More
© 2023 (3.0.23016.8) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo