11m ago

add bookmark

In Covid-hit Beijing, funeral homes with sick workers struggle to keep up

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article

  • Funeral homes across Beijing scrambled on Saturday to keep up with calls for funeral and cremation services as workers and drivers test positive for coronavirus.
  • In Beijing sick workers have hit the staffing of services from restaurants and courier firms to its roughly one dozen funeral parlours.
  • It was not immediately clear if the struggle to meet the increased demand for cremation was due to a rise in Covid-related deaths.

Funeral homes across China's Covid-hit capital Beijing, a city of 22 million, scrambled on Saturday to keep up with calls for funeral and cremation services as workers and drivers testing positive for the novel coronavirus called in sick.

After declaring that the Omicron strain has weakened, and unprecedented public protests against a zero-Covid policy championed by President Xi Jinping, China abruptly shifted its Covid management protocols more than a week ago.

Moving away from endless testing, lockdowns and heavy travel restrictions, China is realigning with a world that has largely reopened to live with Covid.

China has told its population of 1.4 billion to nurse their mild symptoms at home unless symptoms become severe, as cities across China brace for their first waves of infections.

In Beijing, which has yet to report any Covid deaths since the policies changed on 7 December, sick workers have hit the staffing of services from restaurants and courier firms to its roughly one dozen funeral parlours.

"We've fewer cars and workers now," a staffer at Miyun Funeral Home told Reuters, adding that there was a mounting backlog of demand for cremation services.

"We've many workers who tested positive."

It was not immediately clear if the struggle to meet the increased demand for cremation was due to a rise in Covid-related deaths.

At Huairou Funeral Home, a body had to wait for three days before it could be cremated, a staffer said.

"You can transport the body here yourself, it's been busy recently," the staffer said.

China's health authority last reported Covid deaths on 3 December. The Chinese capital last reported a fatality on 23 November.

Yet respected Chinese news outlet Caixin reported on Friday that two veteran state media journalists had died after contracting Covid-19 in Beijing, among the first known deaths since China dismantled most of its zero-Covid policies. And on Saturday, Caixin reported a 23-year-old medical student in Sichuan died of Covid on 14 December.

Still, the National Health Commission on Saturday reported no change to its official Covid death tally of 5 235.

China's abrupt lifting of its ultra-strict policies could cause over a million deaths through 2023, according to the US-based Institute of Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME).

Had those policies been lifted earlier, say on 3 January this year, 250 000 people in China would have died, prominent Chinese epidemiologist Wu Zunyou said on Saturday.

As of 5 December, the proportion of seriously or critically ill Covid patients had dropped to 0.18% of reported cases, Wu said, from 3.32% last year and 16.47% in 2020.

This shows China's fatality rate is gradually falling, he said, without elaborating.

It was unclear if the proportion of severely ill has changed since 5 December. Regular PCR testing and mandatory reporting of cases was scrapped on 7 December.

'Normal deaths'

"There're long queues of hearses here, and it's hard to say when there'll be available slots," said a staffer at Dongjiao Funeral Home.

"Normal deaths," the staffer said, when asked if the deaths were Covid-related.

The lack of reported Covid deaths for the past 10 days have stirred debate on social media over data disclosure, fuelled also by a dearth of statistics over hospitalisations and the number of seriously ill.

"Why can't these statistics be found? What's going on? Did they not tally them or they just aren't announcing them?" one netizen on Chinese social media asked.

China stopped publishing asymptomatic cases from Wednesday, citing a lack of PCR testing among people with no symptoms that was making it difficult to accurately tally the total count.

Official figures have become an unreliable guide as less testing is being done across the country following the easing of zero-Covid policies.

In Shanghai, more than 1 000 km south of Beijing, local education authorities on Saturday told most schools to hold classes online starting on Monday, to cope with worsening Covid infections across China.

In a sign of staffing crunches to come, Shanghai Disney Resort said on Saturday that entertainment offerings may reduce to a smaller workforce, although the theme park was still operating normally.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
chinacoronavirus
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Who are South Africa's best bet to win the URC this season?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Bulls
40% - 2221 votes
Lions
6% - 361 votes
Stormers
31% - 1727 votes
Sharks
22% - 1248 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 2): Turkey

16 Dec

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 2): Turkey
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 1): South Korea

09 Dec

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 1): South Korea
PODCAST | The Story: Spotlight on court rulings after Walus, Zuma judgments

25 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: Spotlight on court rulings after Walus, Zuma judgments
PODCAST | The Story: Solving the unsolvable - matric maths paper and the infamous question 5

18 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: Solving the unsolvable - matric maths paper and the infamous question 5
True Crime Podcasts

16 Sep 2021

True Crime Podcasts
Listen
Rand - Dollar
17.64
-0.5%
Rand - Pound
21.42
-0.0%
Rand - Euro
18.69
-0.2%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.79
-0.1%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.0%
Gold
1,793.20
0.0%
Silver
23.22
0.0%
Palladium
1,704.00
0.0%
Platinum
991.11
0.0%
Brent Crude
79.04
-2.8%
Top 40
66,897
0.0%
All Share
72,989
0.0%
Resource 10
70,868
0.0%
Industrial 25
91,086
0.0%
Financial 15
15,157
0.0%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Anele praises father on school-building project: 'My dad built the school, I am...

13 Dec

Anele praises father on school-building project: 'My dad built the school, I am just adding curtains'
Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA...

23 Sep

Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA going
Another feather in his cap! 11-year-old Durban author raises funds to save seabirds

10 Dec

Another feather in his cap! 11-year-old Durban author raises funds to save seabirds
More than 200 000 lights go on display as Fish Hoek family transform their home...

06 Dec

More than 200 000 lights go on display as Fish Hoek family transform their home into a Christmas beacon
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
Opera is shaking things up this World Cup with over $300 000 in prizes to be won

15 Dec

Opera is shaking things up this World Cup with over $300 000 in prizes to be won
WATCH | What if I could grow a lump sum retirement investment by more than 60%?

15 Dec

WATCH | What if I could grow a lump sum retirement investment by more than 60%?
22% of South Africans say they most value a good experience in local businesses

15 Dec

22% of South Africans say they most value a good experience in local businesses
Future-proof your career with a job in software engineering

13 Dec

Future-proof your career with a job in software engineering
Find More
© 2022 (3.0.22342.6) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo