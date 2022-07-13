1h ago

In first, Pope names three women to Dicastery for Bishops

Pope Francis has named three women, two nuns and a lay woman, to a previously all-male committee that advises him in selecting the world's bishops, the Vatican said on Wednesday.

He had disclosed the decision in an exclusive interview with Reuters earlier this month, explaining he wanted to give women more senior and influential positions in the Holy See.

The three women are sister Raffaella Petrini, an Italian who is currently the deputy governor of the Vatican City, French nun Yvonne Reungoat, a former superior general of a religious order, and an Argentine lay woman Maria Lia Zervino, president of the World Union of Catholic Women's Organizations, UMOFC.

The three women were among 14 people appointed to the Dicastery for Bishops, which vets candidates and advises the pope on which priests should become bishops.

The other 11 appointed on Wednesday were cardinals, bishops and priests.

Read more on:
pope francisvaticanreligion
