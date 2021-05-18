2m ago

In first since fighting erupted, Gaza logs no deaths from overnight Israeli strikes

GAZA – Gaza health officials said on Tuesday they had no reports of Palestinians killed overnight in ongoing Israeli strikes on the enclave, the first apparent reduction of casualties since fighting erupted on 10 May.

The intensity of Palestinian rocket attacks on Israel also waned between midnight and 10:00 (07:00 GMT), a Reuters witness said. Israeli rocket alerts indicated the latest salvoes were focused on border communities, rather than targets deeper within Israel.

World powers are pushing for a Gaza truce.

Palestinians run amidst Israeli air strikes
Palestinians run amidst Israeli air strikes on Gaza City on 17 May 2021.

The Israeli military's chief spokesperson, Brigadier-General Hidai Zilberman, said it was continuing to operate in Gaza in accordance with a target list for the coming 24 hours.

"The IDF (Israel Defence Forces) is not talking about a ceasefire. We're focused on the firing," he told Army Radio.

Gaza residents counted 60 Israeli strikes overnight.

Officials on both sides have previously said that some Gaza casualties have been buried in collapsed buildings and bunkers, making immediate tallies difficult.

