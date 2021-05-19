17m ago

add bookmark

In Gaza, fear of Israeli bombs outweigh Covid-19 risk

0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Ambulances evacuating injured Palestinians to Egypt for treatment arrive at the Rafah border crossing, in the southern Gaza Strip, on 17 May 2021.
Ambulances evacuating injured Palestinians to Egypt for treatment arrive at the Rafah border crossing, in the southern Gaza Strip, on 17 May 2021.
PHOTO: Said Khatib/AFP
  • The immediate danger of air strikes over Gaza has replaced protection of Covid-19 for Gazans.
  • People have found shelter at a UN-supported school, where they feel safe from bombs but know the risk of being infected with Covid-19 is high.
  • Not many think about wearing masks at the school where there is a lack of hygiene.

Like thousands of others in Gaza, Umm Jihad Ghabayin fled home with her children from Israeli bombardment without taking any essentials - let alone a facemask against the raging Covid-19 pandemic.

In response to rocket fire from Gaza, Israeli strikes have pounded the crowded Palestinian enclave since 10 May, killing at least 219 people, according to Gaza's health ministry.

As entire tower blocks tumble, reduced to smoking rubble by bombs, the immediate danger of devastating air strikes has replaced for Gazans the less obvious - but still deadly - risk of Covid-19.

"Of course I'm afraid of catching coronavirus, but it will be easier (to cope with) than Israeli missiles," mother-of-six Ghabayin said.

"Missiles kill us," one of her children added, aged eight, his feet covered in dust.

Israeli air strikes have obliterated key infrastructure including water and electricity in Gaza, an impoverished and densely packed enclave home to some two million Palestinians.

After fleeing her home, Ghabayin has found shelter at a UN-supported school where she feels safer from strikes - but acknowledges the risk of transmission of Covid-19 is high.

"Since we arrived on Friday, we haven't showered once," 34-year-old Ghabayin told AFP. "The water is cut off for hours, and there is a total lack of hygiene".

Covid-19 'epicentres'

In the schools-turned-shelters, and on Gaza's bomb-ravaged streets, few are thinking about wearing masks.

"Israel's continuing attacks are undermining our efforts against coronavirus," said Ashraf al-Qudra, Gaza's health ministry spokesperson.

Gaza, under Israeli blockade since 2007, recorded few Covid-19 cases in the early months of the pandemic.

Access to the territory is tightly controlled by Israel and Egypt, and measures imposed by the enclave's Hamas rulers initially slowed the spread of the virus.

But in an impoverished society with poor health infrastructure, containing the virus proved difficult to control.

Before the military escalation, the rate of positive tests was among the highest in the world, at 28 percent, and hospitals were overwhelmed by patients.

The World Health Organisation says over 100 000 people have tested positive for coronavirus in Gaza, of whom over 930 have died.

Adnan Abou Hasna, a spokesperson at the UN agency for Palestinian refugees, UNRWA, said that the schools transformed into shelters for the more than 40 000 displaced Gazans could become coronavirus "epicentres".

While hand-washing stations and other sanitary facilities had been set up, he admitted these measures were inadequate.

Unbearable

On Monday, Israeli strikes hit a clinic, the health ministry headquarters and the only laboratory in Gaza that was conducting Covid-19 tests.

Two doctors were also killed.

Before the military escalation between Hamas and Israel a week ago, authorities in Gaza tested an average of 1 600 people per day.

Protecting medical infrastructure and health workers is an "imperative in all circumstances", World Health Organization chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus warned on Monday.

He added:

It is essential that international humanitarian standards are fully respected.

The conflict is also hampering the vaccine rollout, with Gazans relying primarily on procurements from the West Bank-based Palestinian Authority, which must deliver stocks through Israeli territory.

The pandemic had already placed Gaza's health system under massive strain, now buckling as it tries to treat the more than 1 500 people injured by Israeli strikes, according to health ministry statistics.

Units previously dedicated to coronavirus patients have had to reorganise to cope with the influx of casualties.

Salem Al-Attar, 38, sheltering in a UNRWA school after his home was destroyed in a strike, said he feared the tightly-packed conditions could spread the virus swiftly.

"The situation is disastrous," he said, a father of six.

On the other side of school courtyard, Umm Mansour al-Qurum cried after receiving a phone call from a neighbour that half of her house had been destroyed in a strike.

"The situation is unbearable - coronavirus and the war at the same time," said the 65-year-old, who fled the bombing with 30 members of her extended family.

"I can't take it anymore".

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
palestinegazaisraelcoronavirus
Lottery
1 person bags the jackpot in the Daily Lotto
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
As South Africa faces down the third Covid-19 wave, how are you keeping your family safe ?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Staying at home, isolating and being careful
4% - 1674 votes
Sanitising and wearing masks when we go out
16% - 6672 votes
Going on as usual, we're not afraid of the virus
80% - 34130 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 1 - the assassination of billionaire Wandile Bozwana

13 May

PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 1 - the assassination of billionaire Wandile Bozwana
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

26 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

19 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson

14 Jan

MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'

12 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

11 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
view
Rand - Dollar
14.05
-0.3%
Rand - Pound
19.87
-0.0%
Rand - Euro
17.16
-0.3%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.88
+0.2%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.6%
Gold
1,882.62
+0.7%
Silver
27.89
-1.0%
Palladium
2,851.15
-1.9%
Platinum
1,193.26
-2.4%
Brent Crude
68.71
-1.1%
Top 40
59,734
-2.4%
All Share
65,802
-2.2%
Resource 10
67,617
-4.5%
Industrial 25
82,820
-1.1%
Financial 15
12,622
-0.5%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | DUT master's student makes and supplies sanitisers to university

5h ago

FEEL GOOD | DUT master's student makes and supplies sanitisers to university
FEEL GOOD | Northern Cape cop breaks barriers as first female to drive a Casspir

14 May

FEEL GOOD | Northern Cape cop breaks barriers as first female to drive a Casspir
WATCH | FEEL GOOD: Raising the bar! How Soweto weightlifting club is changing...

14 May

WATCH | FEEL GOOD: Raising the bar! How Soweto weightlifting club is changing lives via sport, education
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21138.8) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo