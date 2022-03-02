1h ago

add bookmark

IN NUMBERS | These are the countries Ukraine citizens are fleeing to

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • Some 875 000 refugees have fled Ukraine, says the UN.
  • The bulk of them have sought refuge in Poland.
  • This as Russia's invasion continues.

The number of refugees fleeing the conflict in Ukraine has surged to nearly 875 000, UN figures showed on Wednesday, as fighting intensified on day seven of Russia's invasion.

In all, 874 026 people have fled across the country's borders, according to the website of UNHCR, the UN refugee agency.

That marks a huge jump of around 200 000 from the 677 000 announced almost 24 hours earlier by UNHCR chief Filippo Grandi.

Poland has welcomed around half of all those who have fled, according to combined tallies up to Tuesday.

UNHCR figures show that:
  • 454 000 had fled to Poland;
  • 116 000 to Hungary;
  • 79 000 to Moldova;
  • 67 000 to Slovakia;
  • 45 000 to Romania,
  • 43 000 to Russia;
  • 350 to Belarus; and
  • 70 000 have gone to other European countries.

Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala said Wednesday that his country had welcomed around 20 000 Ukrainian refugees since the conflict started.

"The military offensive in Ukraine has caused destruction of civilian infrastructure and civilian casualties and has driven many thousands of people from their homes," UNHCR said.

'Refugee crisis' 

"There is a clear indication that many more people are on the move. They are in need of protection and support."

UNHCR projects that more than four million Ukrainian refugees may eventually need help in neighbouring countries.

The UN on Tuesday launched an emergency appeal for $1.7 billion to provide urgent humanitarian aid to people caught up in the Russian invasion and for the refugees fleeing the violence.

"We are looking at what could become Europe's largest refugee crisis this century," Grandi said.

The first wave of people fleeing across Ukraine's borders were likely to be people with cars, resources and some connections in other European countries, he said.

But as Russia's offensive continues, people who are "more vulnerable" could start to flee, he told reporters.

Russian forces said they had captured the Ukrainian port of Kherson on Wednesday, as Russian and Ukrainian troops battled in the streets of Kharkiv, Ukraine's second-largest city, and President Volodymyr Zelensky said Moscow wanted to "erase" his country.

The UNHCR noted that an additional 96 000 people had crossed into Russia from the separatist eastern Donetsk and Luhansk regions between 18 and 23 February, before the 24 February invasion.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
ukrainediplomacy
Lottery
R500k for one Daily Lotto player!
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Should SA remain neutral on the war in Ukraine?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, it's not our place to get involved
38% - 3034 votes
No, we need to be on the right side of history
62% - 4968 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | The Inge Lotz Story - a miscarriage of justice

31 Dec 2021

LISTEN | The Inge Lotz Story - a miscarriage of justice
PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021

11 Dec 2021

PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode

10 Dec 2021

My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode
PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far

04 Dec 2021

PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far
PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds

27 Nov 2021

PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds
Listen
Rand - Dollar
15.33
+0.5%
Rand - Pound
20.50
+0.2%
Rand - Euro
17.03
+0.7%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.16
+0.2%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+1.1%
Gold
1,918.53
-1.4%
Silver
24.99
-1.5%
Palladium
2,634.00
+1.7%
Platinum
1,067.00
+1.0%
Brent Crude
104.97
+6.7%
Top 40
71,058
+0.7%
All Share
77,536
+0.6%
Resource 10
88,219
+1.5%
Industrial 25
85,941
+0.2%
Financial 15
16,088
-0.3%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Eastern Cape cop delivers baby after mom goes into labour

01 Mar

FEEL GOOD | Eastern Cape cop delivers baby after mom goes into labour
FEEL GOOD | Cape Town man aims to climb Table Mountain 365 times this year to...

23 Feb

FEEL GOOD | Cape Town man aims to climb Table Mountain 365 times this year to raise funds for safe haven
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | Grandmother of purl: Cape Town woman crochets to put granddaughter...

16 Feb

FEEL GOOD | Grandmother of purl: Cape Town woman crochets to put granddaughter through nursing school
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22046.6) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo