IN NUMBERS | Which countries have detected the Omicron variant - and how many cases do they have?

Air travellers to the United States will face tougher Covid-19 testing rules to try to slow the spread of the Omicron variant as other countries tightened border controls.

A World Health Organisation official said 24 countries may have reported cases of the new variant so far. Early indications were that most cases were mild.

Following is a snapshot by region of cases reported by Reuters:

AFRICA

Botswana 19

Ghana (unspecified number)

Mozambique 2

Nigeria 2

South Africa about 100 (reported 26 November)

AMERICAS

Brazil 3

ASIA

Japan 2

South Korea 5

EUROPE

Austria 1

Denmark 5

Germany 4

Ireland 1

Italy 1

Netherlands 14

Norway 2

Portugal 13

Spain 2

Sweden 3

United Kingdom 22

MIDDLE EAST

Saudi Arabia 1