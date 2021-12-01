IN NUMBERS | Which countries have detected the Omicron variant - and how many cases do they have?

Air travellers to the United States will face tougher Covid-19 testing rules to try to slow the spread of the Omicron variant as other countries tightened border controls.
A World Health Organisation official said 24 countries may have reported cases of the new variant so far. Early indications were that most cases were mild.
Following is a snapshot by region of cases reported by Reuters:
AFRICA
Botswana 19
Ghana (unspecified number)
Mozambique 2
Nigeria 2
South Africa about 100 (reported 26 November)
AMERICAS
Brazil 3
ASIA
Japan 2
South Korea 5
EUROPE
Austria 1
Denmark 5
Germany 4
Ireland 1
Italy 1
Netherlands 14
Norway 2
Portugal 13
Spain 2
Sweden 3
United Kingdom 22
MIDDLE EAST
Saudi Arabia 1