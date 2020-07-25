IN PICTURES | Plane crashes into house in Germany, killing three people

A small aircraft crashed into a residential building in the German state of North-Rhine Westphalia, killing three people and injuring a child, police said on Saturday.
The roof of the apartment building in the town of Wesel caught fire after the microlight plane crashed into it, a police spokesman said.
Firemen and rescue forces made it to the scene where an ultralight aircraft crashed into the roof in Wesel
According to the fire department, three people were killed, and a small child was injured. Witnesses told local media that the aircraft had collided with a hot-air balloon shortly before the crash.