IN PICTURES | Plane crashes into house in Germany, killing three people

A small aircraft crashed into a residential building in the German state of North-Rhine Westphalia, killing three people and injuring a child, police said on Saturday.

The roof of the apartment building in the town of Wesel caught fire after the microlight plane crashed into it, a police spokesman said.

Ina Fassbender / AFP

Firemen and rescue forces made it to the scene where an ultralight aircraft crashed into the roof in Wesel



According to the fire department, three people were killed, and a small child was injured. Witnesses told local media that the aircraft had collided with a hot-air balloon shortly before the crash.

