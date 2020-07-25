1h ago

IN PICTURES | Plane crashes into house in Germany, killing three people

Firemen inspect a house after an ultralight aircraft crashed into a house in Wesel, western Germany, on 25 July 2020.
Ina Fassbender / AFP

A small aircraft crashed into a residential building in the German state of North-Rhine Westphalia, killing three people and injuring a child, police said on Saturday.

The roof of the apartment building in the town of Wesel caught fire after the microlight plane crashed into it, a police spokesman said.

Ruminants seen after the ultralight aircraft crashed into a house in Wesel, western Germany, on 25 July 2020.

Firemen and rescue forces made it to the scene where an ultralight aircraft crashed into the roof in Wesel

Firemen and rescue forces stand in front of the house where an ultralight aircraft crashed into the roof in Wesel, western Germany, on 25 July 2020.

According to the fire department, three people were killed, and a small child was injured. Witnesses told local media that the aircraft had collided with a hot-air balloon shortly before the crash.

