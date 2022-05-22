Incoming Australian PM Anthony Albanese to meet US, Japan and India leaders

Sydney
– Australia's incoming prime minister Anthony Albanese said he will meet
one-on-one with the US, Japanese and Indian leaders in Tokyo on Tuesday, 24
hours after he is scheduled to be sworn in.
"It enables us to send a message to the world that there is a change of government," he told reporters after claiming victory for his centre-left Labor Party in Saturday's national elections.
The 59-year-old leader, who has promised to accelerate Australian action to cut carbon emissions, said:
Albanese
said he and key members of his team would be sworn in on Monday.
The next day, he has committed to attending Tokyo summit talks in the loosely organised "Quad" grouping of Australia, India, Japan, and the United States, which is united in concern over China's growing military and economic clout.
Albanese
said he would also hold one-on-one meetings while in Japan with US President
Joe Biden, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and Indian Prime Minister
Narendra Modi.
