'Increased police presence' in London as 4 people arrested for 'anti-Semitic abuse' after protests

London – More police will be deployed to the streets of Jewish areas in London, Mayor Sadiq Khan said on Monday, after four people were arrested for allegedly shouting anti-Semitic abuse and threats during a pro-Palestinian protest.

As he announced an "increased police presence", Khan told ITV:

There are a number of things we are doing to reassure Londoners, particularly those from Jewish communities.

Officers investigating a video circulating on social media, which appeared to show anti-Semitic abuse being shouted from a car in north London on Sunday, made four arrests.

The car was travelling in a convoy of vehicles decorated with Palestinian flags, one of several protests held across Britain over the weekend in response to the worst violence in years between Israel and Palestinian militants.

Pro-Palestinian activists and supporters wave flag
Pro-Palestinian activists and supporters wave flags and placards during a demonstration in support of the Palestinian cause outside the Israeli Embassy in central London on 15 May 2021.

The men were detained on suspicion of racially aggravated public order offences.

"This behaviour was utterly shocking and will not be tolerated," said Superintendent Jo Edwards.

Edwards continued: 

I understand that this would have caused considerable concern within the community.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said there was "no place" for anti-Semitism in Britain, leading widespread condemnation of the protest.

"Whenever there is tension in the Middle East and violence it can spill over into our city," said Khan.

