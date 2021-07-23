1h ago

add bookmark

Increased testing needed to fight delta strain in Europe: WHO

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
: In this Photo illustration a World Health Organisation(WHO) logo seen displayed on an Android phone. (Photo Illustration by Avishek Das/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)
: In this Photo illustration a World Health Organisation(WHO) logo seen displayed on an Android phone. (Photo Illustration by Avishek Das/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

Increased free testing, contact tracing and other steps are needed to fight the Covid-19 Delta variant, now dominant in much of Europe, the World Health Organisation and the EU's disease agency warned Friday.

WHO Europe and the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) issued a joint appeal for "reinforced efforts" by European countries to check the spread of the highly transmissible Delta variant, first detected in India.

"WHO recommends that countries increase access to free of charge testing, expand sequencing, incentivise quarantine for contacts and isolation for confirmed cases, strengthen contact tracing to break chains of transmission and ensure those most at risk among our populations are vaccinated," the joint statement said.

WATCH | China rejects WHO plan for study of Covid-19 origin

It said data reported to WHO and the ECDC shows that between 28 June and 11 July the Delta variant was dominant in 19 countries of the 28 countries that reported sufficiently complete genetic sequencing information.

The number of cases surged this week by nine percent worldwide, up 26 percent in Europe and 60 percent in the United States, spurred on by the Delta variant, according to an AFP survey.

The ECDC, which tracks the 27 EU countries and three non-EU countries, said it raised from low to moderate its level of concern for the pandemic in Europe and expressed a high level of concern for four countries: Spain, Portugal, Malta and Cyprus.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
whocoronavirus
Lottery
2 win the Daily Lotto jackpot
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Who do you think was to blame for the opening lap crash at the Silverstone Grand Prix?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Lewis Hamilton
61% - 3115 votes
Max Verstappen
6% - 310 votes
Neither, it was a racing incident
33% - 1677 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Scenes of anarchy grip KZN and Gauteng as shops are looted and burnt down

17 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: Scenes of anarchy grip KZN and Gauteng as shops are looted and burnt down
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Covid-19 third wave gains momentum as Western Cape braces for worst

10 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: Covid-19 third wave gains momentum as Western Cape braces for worst
PODCAST | The Story: From president to prisoner - Zuma remains defiant in wake of ConCourt judgment

02 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: From president to prisoner - Zuma remains defiant in wake of ConCourt judgment
PODCAST | The Story: Gauteng health system buckles as Covid-19 infections reach record highs

26 Jun

PODCAST | The Story: Gauteng health system buckles as Covid-19 infections reach record highs
PODCAST | The Story: Racism rife in South African schools

19 Jun

PODCAST | The Story: Racism rife in South African schools
view
Rand - Dollar
14.86
-1.1%
Rand - Pound
20.44
-1.1%
Rand - Euro
17.49
-1.1%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.95
-0.9%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.8%
Gold
1,801.66
-0.3%
Silver
25.19
-0.9%
Palladium
2,669.35
-2.0%
Platinum
1,064.22
-2.8%
Brent Crude
73.79
+2.2%
Top 40
61,933
+1.0%
All Share
68,064
+1.0%
Resource 10
66,904
+1.5%
Industrial 25
89,442
+0.7%
Financial 15
12,820
+1.0%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
11-year-old local rapper ready to take over the music industry

14 Jul

11-year-old local rapper ready to take over the music industry
Meet the 9-year-old Durban boy who’s dedicating his birthday to planting hundreds...

02 Jul

Meet the 9-year-old Durban boy who’s dedicating his birthday to planting hundreds of trees
FEEL GOOD | Bishops Diocesan College raises R261 000 in 24-hour cycle challenge...

17 Jun

FEEL GOOD | Bishops Diocesan College raises R261 000 in 24-hour cycle challenge for the kids of Langa
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Tokyo Olympics
Tokyo Olympics Schedule

15m ago
Tokyo Olympics Results

4m ago
LIVE
LIVE | Tokyo Olympics declared 'open' - Full Team SA weekend schedule

14h ago

LIVE | Tokyo Olympics declared 'open' - Full Team SA weekend schedule
Tokyo Olympics Medals

7m ago
GALLERY | Fireworks, Osaka and Team SA: 15 pictures from Tokyo Olympics opening...

20m ago

GALLERY | Fireworks, Osaka and Team SA: 15 pictures from Tokyo Olympics opening ceremony
Naomi Osaka lights Tokyo Olympics cauldron in 'eerily empty' stadium

1h ago

Naomi Osaka lights Tokyo Olympics cauldron in 'eerily empty' stadium
PICTURES | Team SA, 'veldskoene' and all, take centre stage at Tokyo Olympics...

4h ago

PICTURES | Team SA, 'veldskoene' and all, take centre stage at Tokyo Olympics opening ceremony
'Underdog' Chad le Clos to be the best version of himself in Tokyo: 'I'm going to...

6h ago

'Underdog' Chad le Clos to be the best version of himself in Tokyo: 'I'm going to be fearless'
Tokyo Olympics opening ceremony starts under Covid cloud

6h ago

Tokyo Olympics opening ceremony starts under Covid cloud
No pressure on Team SA's Tokyo Olympic heroes, says sports minister Mthethwa

13h ago

No pressure on Team SA's Tokyo Olympic heroes, says sports minister Mthethwa
New era of Olympic champions eye Tokyo glory

22 Jul

New era of Olympic champions eye Tokyo glory
Chad le Clos 'honoured' to fly SA flag in Tokyo: 'It's like another gold medal'

22 Jul

Chad le Clos 'honoured' to fly SA flag in Tokyo: 'It's like another gold medal'
South Africa's Olympic football coach slams Covid 'stigmatisation'

22 Jul

South Africa's Olympic football coach slams Covid 'stigmatisation'
Team SA Olympics medal prospects in Tokyo - Tatjana Schoenmaker

22 Jul

Team SA Olympics medal prospects in Tokyo - Tatjana Schoenmaker
SA suffer narrow defeat to hosts Japan in Olympic football opener

22 Jul

SA suffer narrow defeat to hosts Japan in Olympic football opener
Djokovic admits thinking calendar Golden Slam was almost impossible

22 Jul

Djokovic admits thinking calendar Golden Slam was almost impossible
Chad le Clos, Phumelela Mbande to carry SA flag at Olympics opening ceremony

22 Jul

Chad le Clos, Phumelela Mbande to carry SA flag at Olympics opening ceremony
Tokyo Tour Diaries: Sport24 lands in Japan for Covid-hit Games ... eventually

22 Jul

Tokyo Tour Diaries: Sport24 lands in Japan for Covid-hit Games ... eventually
Olympics VP defiant after 'mansplaining' backlash

22 Jul

Olympics VP defiant after 'mansplaining' backlash
Golden Slam-chasing Djokovic, Osaka top Olympic tennis bill

22 Jul

Golden Slam-chasing Djokovic, Osaka top Olympic tennis bill
Read more
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21201.14) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo