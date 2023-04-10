1h ago

'Increased threat level': Russia moves to bolster air defences as Finland joins NATO

0:00
  • Russia plans to overhaul its air defences.
  • Aircraft will patrol 24 hours a day, said Lieutenant General Andrei Demin.
  • Neighbour Finland joined NATO.

Russia plans to overhaul its air defence forces after gaining new experience in the war in Ukraine and will also bolster its air defences to counter Finland's accession to the NATO military alliance, a commander in Russia's aerospace forces said.

Since Russia invaded Ukraine on 24 February last year in what it calls "a special military operation", the fighting has descended into a grinding artillery war with extensive use of drones and missiles, testing the air defences of both Russia and Ukraine.

In an interview published on Monday with the Red Star newspaper, Lieutenant General Andrei Demin, deputy commander-in-chief of aerospace forces, said air defence forces had faced a number of challenges in the face of Ukrainian strikes.

Russia, he said, had added more than 50 mobile radar stations and A-50 early warning and control aircraft patrolled 24 hours a day while missile and anti-aircraft installations in regions next to Ukraine had been bolstered.

In Ukrainian regions under Russian control, air defence units had been set up to defend key installations, Demin said, while Russia had ramped up production of the RLK-MC anti-drone system.

Ukrainian servicemen fire with a 105mm howitzer to
Ukrainian servicemen fire with a 105mm howitzer toward Russian positions near the city of Bakhmut amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
ukraine
Ukrainian soldiers work with 'pion' artillery in the northern direction of the Donbass frontline as Russia-Ukraine war continues in Donetsk, Ukraine.

Reforms "are undoubtedly planned and will be implemented", Demin told the defence ministry's newspaper. 

"The purpose of the upcoming changes is the development of the armed forces, aimed at improving the air defence system of the Russian Federation."

Demin said that Russia would also bolster is defences after Finland, which shares a 1 300km border with Russia, joined NATO.

"In these conditions, the air defence forces are working out issues of protecting the state border in the north-west of the country in accordance with the increased threat level," Demin said.


