India announces free Covid-19 shots for adults after bungling rollout amid soaring deaths

accreditation
Volunteers wear protective gear as they prepare themselves to bury a body of a Covid-19 coronavirus victim at a graveyard in Chennai, India on 5 June 2021.
Arun Sankar / AFP
  • All adults in India will now be vaccinated for free, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday.
  • Before this was implemented, only the elderly and healthcare workers were vaccinated for free.
  • The country has vaccinated no more than 5% of its population.

India will provide free Covid-19 vaccines to all adults, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday, in an effort to rein in a pandemic that has killed hundreds of thousands and led to the world's second-highest tally of infections.

Modi's announcement on national television came after weeks of criticism of a bungled vaccine rollout that has covered fewer than 5% of India's estimated adult population of 950 million.

Health experts have warned that vaccination is the only way to protect lives from a third wave of infections after a surge in April-May overwhelmed hospitals in the big cities and in the vast hinterland.

Modi said the federal government would take over the vaccination programme from the states from 21 June, reversing a policy under which states were running a part of it.

"Whether it is the poor, the lower middle class, the middle class, or the upper middle class, under the federal government programme, every one will get free vaccines," he said.

Under the earlier policy, the federal government gave free vaccines to the elderly and frontline workers, and left state governments and private hospitals to administer doses for a fee to people in the 18-45 age group.

State governments were also competing against each other to procure vaccines from local manufacturers as well as foreign firms with little luck.

India has been inoculating its people with the AstraZeneca vaccine produced locally by the Serum Institute of India and Covaxin made by local firm Bharat Biotech.

It will commercially launch Russia's Sputnik V shots by mid-June.

Modi said the government would allow private hospitals to have 25% of all vaccine supplies but they cannot charge more than 150 rupees ($2.06) over the cost of the dose.

The new policy should help move things faster, an expert said.

"This (centralised inoculation policy) eliminates states having to compete with one another for vaccine supplies, leaving them to concentrate on distributing them rapidly to their populations," Gautam Menon, professor of physics and biology at Ashoka University in Delhi, said.

Overnight, India reported 100 636 new infections, the lowest in the world's second-most populous nation since 6 April, and well off last month's peaks of more than 400 000, allowing authorities to re-open parts of the economy.

