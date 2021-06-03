8m ago

add bookmark

India orders 300 million Covid-19 shots before approval as court asks for vaccine 'roadmap'

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • India's government signed its first purchase order for unapproved Covid-19 vaccines on Thursday.
  • The government has put down an advance of $205.6 million for the purchase of 300 million doses from local firm Biological-E.
  • Supplies are running tight in the country and some vaccination centres have had to close down. 

India's government signed its first purchase order for unapproved Covid-19 vaccines on Thursday, a day after it faced criticism from the top judiciary about a bungled vaccine rollout that has left millions of people vulnerable.

After a devastating second wave of infections that killed tens of thousands in April-May, the focus has shifted to urgently inoculating India's vast adult population to curb infections later this year.

The government will buy 300 million doses from local firm Biological-E and has put down an advance of $205.6 million, the health ministry said, even though the vaccine is still undergoing phase-3 clinical trials, before approvals can be given.

"The arrangement with M/s Biological-E is part of the wider endeavour of Government of India to encourage indigenous vaccine manufacturers by providing them support in Research & Development (R&D) and also financial support," the ministry said in a statement.

READ | Covid-19: All the current variants and their new labels

India has been inoculating its people with the AstraZeneca vaccine produced locally at the Serum Institute of India (SII), Covaxin made by local firm Bharat Biotech and has begun rolling out Russia's Sputnik V.

But supplies are running tight after the government opened vaccinations to all adults last month. Some vaccination centres have had to close down, prompting criticism from the Supreme Court about a lack of proper planning.

While the federal government gave free vaccines to the elderly and frontline workers, it left it to state governments and private hospitals to administer doses to people in the 18 to 45 age group at a pre-determined price.

"The policy of the central government for conducting free vaccination themselves for groups under the first 2 phases, and replacing it with paid vaccination...is, prima facie, arbitrary and irrational," the Supreme Court said.

READ HERE | India plans to more than triple Covid-19 vaccine shots per day

Younger people were just as vulnerable, as the second wave of infections had shown, the court said. It asked the government to review its vaccination policy, produce a roadmap and said the court could not be a silent spectator when the constitutional rights of the citizens were at risk.

So far, about 4.7% of the country's 950 million adult population have been given both doses. The government said this week supplies are improving and it could have as many as 10 million doses each day in July and August, up from just under three million now.

The Serum Institute of India has sought regulatory approval to make Russia's Sputnik V Covid-19 vaccine, a senior government official said, on top of the AstraZeneca and Novavax Inc shots it is already producing.

The federal drugs regulator did not immediately respond to a Reuters e-mail seeking comment.

India announced on Thursday 134,154 new Covid-19 infections over the past 24 hours, still high but down more than 65% from a peak of 414 188 reported on 7 May. The official recorded case load since the start of the pandemic now stands at 28.4 million.

($1 = 72.9500 Indian rupees)

Did you know you can comment on this article? Subscribe to News24 and add your voice to the conversation.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
indiacoronavirus
Lottery
A lucky day for 2 Daily Lotto players
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Do you believe gun ownership should be allowed for self defence?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, citizens should be able to protect themselves
88% - 12521 votes
No, it leads to increased availability and abuse of firearms
12% - 1725 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 4: The taxing role of the taxi industry

6h ago

PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 4: The taxing role of the taxi industry
PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 3 - The curious case of Vusi 'Khekhe' Mathibela

27 May

PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 3 - The curious case of Vusi 'Khekhe' Mathibela
PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Exploring the assassination of Wandile Bozwana

01 Jun

PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Exploring the assassination of Wandile Bozwana
PODCAST | HIV unmuted: Aids and the elusive vaccine

19 May

PODCAST | HIV unmuted: Aids and the elusive vaccine
PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 2 - Who ordered the Bozwana hit? Spotlight on Supra Mahumapelo

20 May

PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 2 - Who ordered the Bozwana hit? Spotlight on Supra Mahumapelo
PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 1 - the assassination of billionaire Wandile Bozwana

13 May

PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 1 - the assassination of billionaire Wandile Bozwana
view
Rand - Dollar
13.55
-0.2%
Rand - Pound
19.24
-0.4%
Rand - Euro
16.53
-0.2%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.48
-0.0%
Rand - Yen
0.12
-0.2%
Gold
1,895.69
-0.7%
Silver
27.87
-1.1%
Palladium
2,843.46
-0.6%
Platinum
1,189.03
-0.4%
Brent Crude
71.35
+1.6%
Top 40
62,004
-1.3%
All Share
68,264
-1.1%
Resource 10
67,361
-1.3%
Industrial 25
87,527
-1.5%
Financial 15
13,614
-0.2%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Multitalented sisters credit their mom and lockdown for spot at...

28 May

FEEL GOOD | Multitalented sisters credit their mom and lockdown for spot at international showcase
FEEL GOOD | DUT master's student makes and supplies sanitisers to university

19 May

FEEL GOOD | DUT master's student makes and supplies sanitisers to university
FEEL GOOD | Northern Cape cop breaks barriers as first female to drive a Casspir

14 May

FEEL GOOD | Northern Cape cop breaks barriers as first female to drive a Casspir
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21151.6) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo