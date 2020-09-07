1h ago

add bookmark

India overtakes Brazil with second-highest virus cases

play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
People wear protective face coverings in Connaught Place, New Delhi, India.
People wear protective face coverings in Connaught Place, New Delhi, India.
Sanchit Khanna/Hindustan Times via Getty Images
  • India overtook Brazil on Monday to become the second-worst affected country in terms of coronavirus cases behind the United States.
  • India has also recorded 71 642 deaths, fewer than the 126 203 in Brazil and 188 540 in the US.
  • India has been testing more than 10 million people per day on average, with plans to ramp it up further.

India overtook Brazil on Monday to become the second-worst affected country in terms of coronavirus cases behind the United States, according to an AFP tally.

The South Asian nation has recorded 4.20 million infections since the pandemic began, health ministry data showed, compared with 4.12 million in Brazil and 6.25 million in the US.

India has also recorded 71 642 deaths, fewer than the 126 203 in Brazil and 188 540 in the US.

Many experts, however, say it is not testing enough people and not properly recording many deaths, meaning the real numbers may be much higher.

Since August the country of 1.3 billion people, home to some of the world's most densely populated cities, has been reporting the highest single-day rises in the world. On Monday it reported an increase of more than 90,000 cases.

Its caseload moved past four million on Saturday, only 13 days after hitting three million.

Virologist Shahid Jameel, who heads the Wellcome Trust/DBT India Alliance, said the key factor to watch is the growth rate in infections, which he called "quite alarming".

"Over the past two weeks, the... average has moved from about 65 000 cases per day to about 83 000 cases per day, that is about a 27-percent increase over two weeks or about two percent per day," Jameel told AFP.

India has been testing more than 10 million people per day on average, with plans to ramp it up further.

The Indian Council of Medical Research, the scientific agency leading the government's response, on Friday revised the testing criteria, allowing anyone to undergo a test without a doctor's letter.

Jameel said the move was overdue.

"This will uncover more asymptomatic people, who are the real source of this expansion in India. There should also be more testing in rural districts and villages, since over two-thirds of the cases are coming from there," he said.

Despite warnings that it could eventually overtake the US to become the world's most-infected country, India has been steadily reopening its pandemic-battered economy.

Economic output contracted a historic 23.9 percent between April and June.

On Monday, metro trains in major cities, including the capital New Delhi - one of the most badly hit cities along with financial hub Mumbai - reopened after a hiatus of nearly six months.

Early morning images showed masked commuters sitting in nearly empty coaches and flashing victory signs to journalists.

Passengers can only sit on alternate seats, and after undergoing thermal screening.

Delhi, a city teeming with 20 million people, recorded 3 256 new infections on Sunday - its highest single day spike in 73 days. It was also the first time cases crossed the 3 000 mark during this period.

Related Links
India tops four million virus cases as pandemic rages
'Worst is yet to come': India coronavirus cases top four million
Covid-19 wrap | Coronavirus hits Europe, India reports record daily jump
Read more on:
indiabrazilcoronavirus
Lottery
2 scoop R116k in the Daily Lotto prize
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Gyms are now open again. Have you gone back yet?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, and it was great
19% - 1032 votes
Yes, but I wasn't impressed and won't be back soon
5% - 270 votes
No, I'm not comfortable with going back yet
55% - 2970 votes
Not yet, but I plan to
21% - 1162 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | THE STORY: Ramaphosa gets rid of bad apples who are enjoying free ride on ANC cart

05 Sep

PODCAST | THE STORY: Ramaphosa gets rid of bad apples who are enjoying free ride on ANC cart
PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: Gary Porritt and Sue Bennett back in court next week

01 Sep

PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: Gary Porritt and Sue Bennett back in court next week
PODCAST | THE STORY: To drink or not to drink? SA caught in a dizzy spell over alcohol ban rumours

29 Aug

PODCAST | THE STORY: To drink or not to drink? SA caught in a dizzy spell over alcohol ban rumours
PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: Fugitive Bobroff attorneys remain untouched

25 Aug

PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: Fugitive Bobroff attorneys remain untouched
PODCAST | THE STORY: Reflecting on the Kalahari tragedy that claimed the lives of 10 people

22 Aug

PODCAST | THE STORY: Reflecting on the Kalahari tragedy that claimed the lives of 10 people
PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: What happened to the Barry Tannenbaum Ponzi probe?

18 Aug

PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: What happened to the Barry Tannenbaum Ponzi probe?
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
16.61
(-0.05)
ZAR/GBP
21.98
(+0.12)
ZAR/EUR
19.68
(-0.10)
ZAR/AUD
12.11
(-0.06)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(-0.19)
Gold
1930.15
(-0.20)
Silver
26.82
(+0.05)
Platinum
900.00
(+0.26)
Brent Crude
42.28
(0.00)
Palladium
2299.00
(+1.00)
All Share
53942.13
(+0.12)
Top 40
49759.23
(+0.08)
Financial 15
9490.74
(+0.15)
Industrial 25
71963.56
(-0.50)
Resource 10
54771.69
(+0.87)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Horse riding community bands together to help beloved coach after...

02 Sep

FEEL GOOD | Horse riding community bands together to help beloved coach after accident wrecks car
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
PICS | Excitement as Roodekrans black eagle chick takes to the skies

01 Sep

PICS | Excitement as Roodekrans black eagle chick takes to the skies
Two Joburg youngsters just created their own instant coffee brand –  here's how...

31 Aug

Two Joburg youngsters just created their own instant coffee brand –  here's how they did it
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20240.1) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo