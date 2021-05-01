1h ago

add bookmark

India records over 400,000 Covid cases in 24 hours: official data

0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article

India recorded on Saturday over 400,000 new Covid cases in 24 hours for the first time, the first country to do so in the pandemic, official data showed.

According to the health ministry, 401,993 new infections were registered taking the total caseload to 19.1 million. There were 3,523 deaths, bringing the toll to 211,853.

Many experts suspect that because of insufficient testing and inaccurate recording of cause of death, the real numbers are much higher.

Indian authorities lowered their guard in the early part of the year after infections fell below 10,000 per day, lifting restrictions on most activity.

Mass religious gatherings such as the Kumbh Mela, attracting millions of Hindu pilgrims, and political rallies were allowed to continue even when cases numbers began rising sharply in late March.

In April alone, India recorded around seven million new infections. On a per-capita basis however India's caseload remains low compared to many other countries.

Did you know you can comment on this article? Subscribe to News24 and add your voice to the conversation.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
indiacoronaviruscovid-19
Lottery
Lucky Friday for 2 Daily Lotto players!
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Is social media doing more harm than good?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, our children are exposed and we can't protect them
50% - 544 votes
Yes, but social media is part of the new reality
43% - 466 votes
No, it's great for growing a child's world view
6% - 68 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

26 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

19 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson

14 Jan

MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'

12 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

11 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
view
USD/ZAR
14.48
(0.0)
GBP/ZAR
20.03
(0.0)
EUR/ZAR
17.42
(0.0)
AUD/ZAR
11.18
(0.0)
JPY/ZAR
0.13
(0.0)
Gold
1,769.03
(0.0)
Silver
25.91
(0.0)
Platinum
1,203.00
(0.0)
Brent Crude
66.76
(-1.9)
Palladium
2,937.50
(0.0)
All Share
66,937
(-0.7)
Top 40
61,096
(-0.7)
Financial 15
12,340
(-2.1)
Industrial 25
86,102
(-0.1)
Resource 10
68,618
(-0.8)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Cape Town brothers dig deep to help supply local feeding projects

28 Apr

FEEL GOOD | Cape Town brothers dig deep to help supply local feeding projects
FEEL GOOD | Leap of faith: Car accident inspires Pretoria mom to start skin and...

23 Apr

FEEL GOOD | Leap of faith: Car accident inspires Pretoria mom to start skin and hair care brand
FEEL GOOD | Wimpy employee who went viral for her sensational singing voice...

22 Apr

FEEL GOOD | Wimpy employee who went viral for her sensational singing voice records song with DJ Tira
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21089.1) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo