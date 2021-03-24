5m ago

add bookmark

India reports new coronavirus variant as daily deaths reach year's high

0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
(Getty)
(Getty)
  • India has reported a new variant of the coronavirus described as a double mutant.
  • The variant has been found in more than 200 samples in the hardest hit state.
  • Epidemiologists said the term "double mutant" refers to an entirely new variant that has the characteristics of two already identified variants.

India reported a new variant of the coronavirus on Wednesday as it struggled with the highest single-day tally of new infections and deaths this year.

The variant, described by officials as a "double mutant", has been found in more than 200 samples in the hardest-hit western state of Maharashtra, which is home to India's financial capital of Mumbai.

Health officials said the new variant had not been detected in large enough numbers to link it to the surge in cases in Maharashtra and other states including Kerala and Punjab.

Epidemiologists said the term "double mutant" refers to an entirely new variant that has the characteristics of two already identified variants.

"Double mutant is not a scientific term. It is just another mutant which seems to be unique to India," said Ramanan Laxminarayan, founder of the Center for Disease Dynamics, Economics & Policy in New Delhi.

"Is there a reason to be worried about this particular variant? Not as yet, because we have no evidence that these variants are more transmissible or more lethal than what we already have," he added.

About 20% of the samples that contained the new variant in Maharashtra were found in the city of Nagpur, a key commercial and logistics hub, the director of the National Centre for Disease Control, Sujeet Kumar Singh, told a news conference.

Vaccines

The variant is evolving, Singh said, adding that nine such samples were also found in New Delhi, which has seen a steady rise in infections over the last few weeks.

India's two approved vaccines - one developed by AstraZeneca and Oxford University, and the other a homegrown shot from Bharat Biotech - are effective against variants of the virus first identified in Britain and Brazil, health officials said.

On Wednesday, India reported 47 262 new infections over the previous 24-hour period, the highest since early November, taking its overall tally to 11.7 million. Only the United States and Brazil have higher caseloads.

The number of Covid-19 deaths in the last 24 hours rose to 275, the most this year, taking the total to 160 441, government data showed.

Several states announced a ban on large gatherings ahead of the Hindu festival of Holi this weekend.

The federal government also announced it was expanding its nationwide inoculation campaign to include everyone above the age of 45 years from April.

India places third worldwide in terms of total vaccinations, after the United States and China, but ranks much lower on a per capita basis, the website Our World in Data showed.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
indiacoronavirus
Lottery
Here are the Powerball and Powerball Plus results
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Would you choose to continue working from home after the coronavirus lockdown if given the option?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, it's much better for me
38% - 853 votes
No ways! I can't wait to get back to the office
12% - 271 votes
A mixture of both would suit me best
50% - 1102 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

26 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

19 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson

14 Jan

MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'

12 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

11 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
view
USD/ZAR
14.86
(-0.5)
GBP/ZAR
20.40
(-0.5)
EUR/ZAR
17.58
(-0.4)
AUD/ZAR
11.33
(-0.1)
JPY/ZAR
0.14
(-0.4)
Gold
1,737.05
(+0.6)
Silver
25.29
(+0.9)
Platinum
1,181.80
(+1.2)
Brent Crude
60.79
(-5.9)
Palladium
2,641.01
(+1.2)
All Share
65,257
(-0.1)
Top 40
59,769
(-0.0)
Financial 15
11,937
(+0.1)
Industrial 25
86,580
(-0.8)
Resource 10
64,969
(+0.9)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
'I had no idea she could write so well' - mother of Grade 4 story competition...

19 Mar

'I had no idea she could write so well' - mother of Grade 4 story competition winner in Cape Town
WATCH | FEEL GOOD: Makeshift library a safe haven for Cape Town children living in...

17 Mar

WATCH | FEEL GOOD: Makeshift library a safe haven for Cape Town children living in gang hotspot
FEEL GOOD | UKZN team breaks African rocket altitude record

11 Mar

FEEL GOOD | UKZN team breaks African rocket altitude record
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21076.5) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo