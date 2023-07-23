India rescuers find 27 bodies in landslide, but 'multiple challenges for rescue work' remain

Heavy rains caused a landslide in India.

Rescuers found 27 bodies under the debris.

No heavy equipment can reach the site in Raigad district.

The death toll from a massive landslide in India's Maharashtra state jumped to 27 on Sunday, with at least 50 people still missing as rescue teams struggle in lashing rain, officials said.

The landslide was triggered by monsoon rains on Thursday, smashing into a village in Raigad district, a hilly and forested site about 100km from Mumbai.

Emergency teams have been digging for bodies under the mounds of earth and rubble.

"We've so far counted 27 bodies, and about 50 to 60 people are still missing, but there are multiple challenges for rescue work at the site," Raigad official Yogesh Mhase told AFP on Sunday.

Mhase said the remote hamlet was about 5km from the nearest road.

"No heavy equipment can reach this site, we only have small machines and most work has to be done manually," he added.

"Non-stop heavy rains in the region are also making the entire operation much more challenging".

The top district official said he was not optimistic about finding survivors on the fourth day of the ongoing rescue.

AFP India's National Disaster Response Force/AFP

Local media reports said that several families were entirely wiped out, while other survivors were the only ones left alive among their relatives.

India has been battered by rains since the start of the monsoon season in June, and flooding and landslides have killed scores of people.

Monsoon rains are vital to replenishing rivers and groundwater, but the deluge also causes widespread destruction every year.

Experts say climate change is increasing the number of extreme weather events around the world, with damming, deforestation and development projects in India exacerbating the human toll.