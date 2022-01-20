India says teen 'captured' by Chinese army after going missing near border

India's defence ministry said on Thursday a 17-year-old Indian youth was "reportedly captured" by the Chinese military after going missing near the countries' shared border.

The Indian army has contacted its Chinese counterpart to locate and return the teenager, Miram Tarom, according to a statement on the defence ministry's Twitter account.

In a separate tweet, Tapir Gao, a lawmaker for the northeastern Indian state of Arunachal Pradesh where Tarom lives, said the teenager was allegedly abducted on Tuesday while a friend escaped and notified Indian authorities.

Chinese #PLA has abducted Sh Miram Taron, 17 years of Zido vill. yesterday 18th Jan 2022 from inside Indian territory, Lungta Jor area (China built 3-4 kms road inside India in 2018) under Siyungla area (Bishing village) of Upper Siang dist, Arunachal Pradesh. pic.twitter.com/ecKzGfgjB7 — Tapir Gao (@TapirGao) January 19, 2022

The Chinese foreign ministry could not be immediately reached for comment.

India and China have frequently clashed over their lengthy and disputed Himalayan border, and China claims the entirety of Arunachal Pradesh as part of its Tibet region.

Skirmishes in the Galwan valley in 2020 left at least 20 Indian and four Chinese soldiers dead.

There have been several instances of Indian civilians going missing near the border in recent years, which New Delhi has often said were kidnap attempts by China. Beijing denies this.