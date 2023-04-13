1h ago

Share

Indian soldier 'shoots self' at same base where four others killed

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Four Indian soldiers were killed in Punjab on Tuesday.
Four Indian soldiers were killed in Punjab on Tuesday.
Keshav Singh/Hindustan Times via Getty Images
  • A soldier in the Indian state of Punjab has died of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. 
  • Earlier in the day, four soldiers were killed at the same army base by unknown attackers. 
  • The incidents are unrelated, according to the Indian army. 

A soldier has died of a gunshot wound at a military base in India's northwestern border state of Punjab, but it was not related to the killing of four soldiers there hours earlier, the Indian army said.

The soldier at Bathinda Military Station was thought to have shot himself on Wednesday evening, the army said in a statement on Thursday.

"There is no connection whatsoever" to the killing of four soldiers by unknown attackers 12 hours earlier, it added.

"The soldier was on sentry duty with his service weapon. The weapon and cartridge case from the same weapon was found next to the soldier," the statement said.

The soldier, who had returned from leave on 11 April, was rushed to a military hospital, where he died of his injuries, it added.

Earlier on Wednesday, four soldiers were shot to death in their sleep in the barracks by two people. Punjab state police said it was "not a terror attack".

One of the attackers is thought to have used an assault rifle that was reported missing from the base two days earlier.

The rifle with 28 rounds was reported missing and was found after the killing of the four soldiers. But the attackers had not been caught, the army said.

It said:

The … number of rounds [unused] in the weapon will only be available after forensic analysis. The joint investigation with Punjab police is in progress.

The military base, located about 280km northwest of capital New Delhi and 100km east of the border with Pakistan, houses mostly families of soldiers.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
indiaattacksoldiersgun violence
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
What do you believe is the main reason behind the Tshwane pylon collapse?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Vandalism and tampering
67% - 878 votes
Poor infrastructure maintenance
33% - 438 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | Thabo Bester found in Tanzania, but how did he flee the country unnoticed?

12 Apr

LISTEN | Thabo Bester found in Tanzania, but how did he flee the country unnoticed?
LISTEN | What should Ramaphosa say: News24's Adriaan Basson and Qaanitah Hunter discuss SONA 2023

09 Feb

LISTEN | What should Ramaphosa say: News24's Adriaan Basson and Qaanitah Hunter discuss SONA 2023
LISTEN | 'We've failed as clinicians': This HIV doctor is changing how he treats overweight patients

02 Feb

LISTEN | 'We've failed as clinicians': This HIV doctor is changing how he treats overweight patients
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 6): South Africa

16 Jan

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 6): South Africa
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 5): Nigeria

16 Jan

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 5): Nigeria
Listen
Rand - Dollar
18.21
+1.2%
Rand - Pound
22.79
+1.0%
Rand - Euro
20.08
+0.9%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.26
+0.6%
Rand - Yen
0.14
+1.2%
Platinum
1,022.74
+0.3%
Palladium
1,459.36
+0.2%
Gold
2,027.75
+0.6%
Silver
25.59
+0.4%
Brent Crude
87.33
+2.0%
Top 40
72,442
+0.7%
All Share
78,172
+0.6%
Resource 10
71,133
+0.6%
Industrial 25
103,657
+1.2%
Financial 15
15,871
-0.7%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
'We all need each other': Hero gardener saves elderly Western Cape man from...

11 Apr

'We all need each other': Hero gardener saves elderly Western Cape man from burning car
'We need to cook more...to alleviate poverty': Western Cape soup kitchen appeals...

05 Apr

'We need to cook more...to alleviate poverty': Western Cape soup kitchen appeals for donations
Meet woman breathing life into home for abandoned babies, one birthday at a time

04 Apr

Meet woman breathing life into home for abandoned babies, one birthday at a time
Roll over Beethoven! Meet the Benoni law graduate who sings and reads to animals...

04 Apr

Roll over Beethoven! Meet the Benoni law graduate who sings and reads to animals at SPCA every day
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
Flexibility, technology and not wasting a crisis: Tips for future-proofing business

11 Apr

Flexibility, technology and not wasting a crisis: Tips for future-proofing business
Another GBS Hub in Gauteng set to provide more jobs for township youth

05 Apr

Another GBS Hub in Gauteng set to provide more jobs for township youth
Strokes of paint turning Gauteng houses into homes

06 Apr

Strokes of paint turning Gauteng houses into homes
What’s changing and staying the same for the 2023/24 Tax Year

05 Apr

What’s changing and staying the same for the 2023/24 Tax Year
Find More
© 2023 (3.0.23101.17) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo