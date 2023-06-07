36m ago

Share

Indian army steps up security after family burnt alive in ambulance amid ethnic violence

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Indian Army and Assam Rifles personnel take part in a search operation of illegal weapons following ongoing ethnic violence in India's northeastern Manipur state. (Photo: AFP)
Indian Army and Assam Rifles personnel take part in a search operation of illegal weapons following ongoing ethnic violence in India's northeastern Manipur state. (Photo: AFP)
  • A seven-year-old boy, his mother and a relative were burnt alive in India when a crowd set fire to an ambulance ferrying them to a hospital.
  • Indian security forces have since stepped up operations to prevent further violence.
  • Ethnic violence began in early May when tribal groups clashed with the Meitei community, worried that the economic quotas and benefits granted to them would also be extended to the Meiteis.

Indian security forces stepped up operations to prevent further violence in Manipur state on Wednesday after a seven-year-old boy, his mother and a relative were burnt alive when a crowd set fire to an ambulance ferrying them to a hospital.

The boy was being rushed for medical treatment on Sunday night after he was shot amidst deadly ethnic clashes between tribal groups and the majority Meitei community in the northeastern state.

The Indian Army on Wednesday said it had launched operations in hill and valley areas across Manipur "to dominate sensitive areas and recover snatched weapons".

"Locals in possession of such weapons being urged to surrender them to the Security Forces for the sake of peace & harmony," the army said on Twitter.

The ethnic violence in the state began in early May when tribal groups clashed with the Meitei community, worried that the economic quotas and benefits granted to them would also be extended to the Meiteis.

More than 60 people have been killed and around 35,000 displaced since the rioting began last month.

More than 30 militants have also been killed by security forces.


Sunday's incident took place in the remote Iroisemba area in Imphal West district, when the ambulance ferrying the family was waylaid by a crowd of about 2 000 people, most of them from the Kuki tribe.

The boy's father also belongs to the same tribe, but was not with him at the time. His mother and the male relative accompanying him belonged to the Meiti community.

"The woman and man in the ambulance pleaded for mercy saying the little boy had bullet injuries but the mob refused to spare them and set it on fire," a police official told Reuters on the condition of anonymity.

The child's father, Joshua Hangsing, told local television Northeast Live that he is yet to receive the bodies of the victims.

"I have not yet received the dead bodies but I have heard that the three were charred beyond recognition with just a few bones left in the ambulance," he said.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
india
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Many companies are asking employees to return to office full time after years of remote/hybrid settings. What are your thoughts?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
I can't wait to be back!
17% - 854 votes
No thanks, remote work is the future
23% - 1150 votes
Hybrid is the best option to keep everyone happy
59% - 2895 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | Unpacking Zuma's failed private prosecution bid against Downer, Maughan

1h ago

LISTEN | Unpacking Zuma's failed private prosecution bid against Downer, Maughan
LISTEN | Amending the Employment Equity Act: A step in right direction or recipe for disaster?

46m ago

LISTEN | Amending the Employment Equity Act: A step in right direction or recipe for disaster?
LISTEN | Fraud and forgery: How phoney tender vultures duped Tembisa Hospital

30 May

LISTEN | Fraud and forgery: How phoney tender vultures duped Tembisa Hospital
LISTEN | On The Record: Kingmakers, city hauls and political pacts

25 May

LISTEN | On The Record: Kingmakers, city hauls and political pacts
LISTEN | Loose lips sink ships: KWV CEO exits amid Real Housewives furore

19 May

LISTEN | Loose lips sink ships: KWV CEO exits amid Real Housewives furore
LISTEN | And the Oscar for worst performance goes to... Mabuyane: Inside the premier's sham degree

15 May

LISTEN | And the Oscar for worst performance goes to... Mabuyane: Inside the premier's sham degree
Listen
Rand - Dollar
19.05
+0.8%
Rand - Pound
23.77
+0.4%
Rand - Euro
20.42
+0.6%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.75
+0.5%
Rand - Yen
0.14
+0.7%
Platinum
1,034.66
-0.5%
Palladium
1,408.98
+0.1%
Gold
1,960.19
-0.2%
Silver
23.65
+0.2%
Brent Crude
76.29
-0.6%
Top 40
71,792
+0.2%
All Share
77,082
+0.3%
Resource 10
69,810
+0.4%
Industrial 25
103,833
-0.0%
Financial 15
15,314
+1.1%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
FEEL GOOD | Four men in a tuk-tuk: The ultimate road trip to raise funds for...

04 Jun

FEEL GOOD | Four men in a tuk-tuk: The ultimate road trip to raise funds for wildlife rangers
PICS | Whale of a time! Orcas frolic before preying on dolphin along Cape's False Bay

03 Jun

PICS | Whale of a time! Orcas frolic before preying on dolphin along Cape's False Bay
PICS | 'Love has no time': Couple tie the knot on rugby field 30 minutes before...

29 May

PICS | 'Love has no time': Couple tie the knot on rugby field 30 minutes before kick-off
Blooming marvellous! SA duo win Plant of the Year at Chelsea Flower Show

24 May

Blooming marvellous! SA duo win Plant of the Year at Chelsea Flower Show
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
Another global advertising awards win for the Adspace Studio

01 Jun

Another global advertising awards win for the Adspace Studio
Discover the bold leadership style of Nedbank’s Buli Ndlovu

30 May

Discover the bold leadership style of Nedbank’s Buli Ndlovu
When it’s time to retire, will you be ready?

29 May

When it’s time to retire, will you be ready?
5 ways to battle the rising costs of education in SA

26 May

5 ways to battle the rising costs of education in SA
Find More
© 2023 (3.0.23136.9) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo