1h ago

add bookmark

Indian low-caste woman dies after gang-rape, second in a week

play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Members from the Socialist Unity Centre of India (SUCI) hold placards as they protest in Ahmedabad on 1 October, 2020, after a 19-year-old woman was allegedly gang-raped by four men and died in Bool Garhi village of Uttar Pradesh state.
Members from the Socialist Unity Centre of India (SUCI) hold placards as they protest in Ahmedabad on 1 October, 2020, after a 19-year-old woman was allegedly gang-raped by four men and died in Bool Garhi village of Uttar Pradesh state.
SAM PANTHAKY / AFP
  • A woman from India's marginalised Dalit community has died after being gang-raped days after the death of a teenager from the same low-caste group.
  • The 22-year-old, a member of India's "untouchable" Dalit community, was allegedly raped by two men on Tuesday and died while being taken to hospital.
  • Police said that two men had been arrested on charges of gang-rape and murder, without giving further details on their identities.

A woman from India's marginalised Dalit community has died after being gang-raped, police said on Thursday, days after the death of a teenager from the same low-caste group at the hands of a group of high-caste men sparked outrage.

The 22-year-old, a member of India's "untouchable" Dalit community, was allegedly raped by two men on Tuesday and died while being taken to hospital, police in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh said.

The latest assaults come months after four men were hanged for the 2012 gang rape and murder of a student on a bus in Delhi, a case that came to symbolise the nation's problems with sexual violence.

Police said that two men in the latest case had been arrested on charges of gang-rape and murder, without giving further details on their identities.

An investigation was under way and the suspects may be tried in a special fast-track court, they added.

"A rickshaw-wallah (driver) brought her home. (She) was thrown in front of our house. My child could barely stand or speak," the NDTV news channel quoted her mother as saying.

The incident took place in Balrampur district in Uttar Pradesh state, around 500 kilometres from where the other Dalit girl was allegedly gang-raped in mid-September by four upper-caste men.

The 19-year-old, who was left paralysed by her injuries, was rushed to hospital in New Delhi 200 kilometres away but died on Tuesday.

Her death sparked protests in Delhi and in cities in Uttar Pradesh.

India's 200 million Dalits have long faced discrimination and abuse, and campaigners say attacks have increased during the coronavirus pandemic.

An average of 87 rape cases were reported every day last year, according to the latest data released Tuesday by the National Crime Records Bureau, but large numbers are thought to go unreported.

The bureau reported an increase of more than seven percent in the number of crimes against women in 2019 compared to the previous year.

Do you want to know more about this topic? Sign up for one of News24's 33 newsletters to receive the information you want in your inbox. Special newsletters are available to subscribers.

Related Links
WATCH: Anger after Indian police cremate gang-rape victim, family says they weren't consulted
Indian police accused of forcing cremation of gang rape victim
Indian rape victim dies weeks after assault triggering protests
Read more on:
india
Lottery
2 win R190k in the Daily Lotto jackpot
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Have you downloaded the Covid-19 tracing app?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes I have
15% - 2056 votes
No, and I will not be downloading it
76% - 10608 votes
Not yet, but I plan to
9% - 1293 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 2: The Road

28 Sep

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 2: The Road
PODCAST | THE STORY: A look into News24’s exposé of the KwaSizabantu cult in KZN

26 Sep

PODCAST | THE STORY: A look into News24’s exposé of the KwaSizabantu cult in KZN
PODCAST | THE STORY: Where to now for ANC jetsetters who hitched a ride on SAAF plane?

20 Sep

PODCAST | THE STORY: Where to now for ANC jetsetters who hitched a ride on SAAF plane?
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 1: The Mission

19 Sep

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 1: The Mission
PODCAST | THE STORY: Getting to the root of the Clicks debacle

12 Sep

PODCAST | THE STORY: Getting to the root of the Clicks debacle
PODCAST | THE STORY: Ramaphosa gets rid of bad apples who are enjoying free ride on ANC cart

05 Sep

PODCAST | THE STORY: Ramaphosa gets rid of bad apples who are enjoying free ride on ANC cart
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
16.66
(+0.37)
ZAR/GBP
21.50
(+0.44)
ZAR/EUR
19.57
(+0.18)
ZAR/AUD
11.97
(+0.05)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(+0.53)
Gold
1904.43
(+0.89)
Silver
23.67
(+1.44)
Platinum
896.24
(+0.59)
Brent Crude
42.12
(+1.78)
Palladium
2319.01
(+1.15)
All Share
54651.11
(+0.71)
Top 40
50358.33
(+0.63)
Financial 15
10216.13
(+1.43)
Industrial 25
73760.44
(+0.78)
Resource 10
53511.64
(+0.24)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
WATCH | Musicians bring cheer to Cape Town’s frontline workers in concert on...

30 Sep

WATCH | Musicians bring cheer to Cape Town’s frontline workers in concert on open-top bus
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | Ally the poached pangolin gives birth in the wild after SA team's...

07 Sep

FEEL GOOD | Ally the poached pangolin gives birth in the wild after SA team's rescue efforts
FEEL GOOD | Horse riding community bands together to help beloved coach after...

02 Sep

FEEL GOOD | Horse riding community bands together to help beloved coach after accident wrecks car
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20274.5) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo