1h ago

add bookmark

India's 'Dr Death', who killed truck drivers and fed bodies to crocodiles, arrested again

iStock
  • An Indian man who was previously convicted for killed truck drivers has been caught.
  • Devendra Kumar Sharma was arrested on Tuesday.
  • He is a practitioner of traditional Ayurveda medicine.

An Indian traditional-medicine doctor jailed for life for murdering truck drivers and feeding their remains to crocodiles has been caught after jumping parole while on release for good behaviour, Indian police said.

Devendra Kumar Sharma, 62, was arrested by Delhi police in the capital late Tuesday. In January he failed to return from a weeks-long parole after serving 16 years behind bars.

Sharma was given a life sentence in 2004 in northern Rajasthan state after being found guilty of several murders between 2002 and 2004, earning him the nickname "Dr Death" in the Indian media.

"(He) was involved in dozens of cases of kidnapping and murder of truck and taxi drivers in Delhi, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan," Delhi Police Deputy Commissioner Rakesh Paweriya said in a statement.

Police alleged that Sharma - a practitioner of Indian traditional medicine Ayurveda - first came to the attention of authorities two decades ago over his involvement in an illegal kidney transplant racket between 1994 and 2004.

Help

Sharma, with help from other doctors and middlemen, allegedly arranged at least 125 transplants in an organ trafficking racket.

Police also accused him of being part of a gang that hired taxis and trucks before killing their drivers, robbing them and selling the vehicles.

"They used to dump dead bodies in Hazara canal in Uttar Pradesh state's Kashganj, which had crocodiles, (and) there was no chance of retrieval of any body," Paweriya said.

Sharma was later convicted of at least six murders, police said, but Paweriya added that he had admitted to carrying out many more.

"He disclosed to have been (the) mastermind of more than 50 such murders," the statement said.

"Media reports of that period show that he had committed more than 100 murders of taxi drivers for which cases were registered in Delhi, UP (Uttar Pradesh), Haryana and Rajasthan."

Sharma told police he jumped parole to move to Delhi and had hoped to start a new life.

Read more on:
indiacrime
Lottery
Every day ke payday for Daily Lotto players
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
What do you think of public schools taking a break?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
A victory! Kids need to be safe at home
19% - 1003 votes
I don't think it matters, the virus will still spread
29% - 1567 votes
A disaster! Kids are better off in school
52% - 2768 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | THE STORY: Remembering the life of anti-apartheid struggle stalwart Andrew Mlangeni

25 Jul

PODCAST | THE STORY: Remembering the life of anti-apartheid struggle stalwart Andrew Mlangeni
News24 podcasts: The home of politics, breaking news and stories that matter

24 Jul

News24 podcasts: The home of politics, breaking news and stories that matter
PODCAST | THE STORY: Schools under pressure as SA's Covid-19 pandemic gains momentum

18 Jul

PODCAST | THE STORY: Schools under pressure as SA's Covid-19 pandemic gains momentum
PODCAST | THE STORY: What next for Gauteng as it overtakes Western Cape as SA's Covid-19 hotspot

11 Jul

PODCAST | THE STORY: What next for Gauteng as it overtakes Western Cape as SA's Covid-19 hotspot
PODCAST | THE STORY: Will removing statues representing oppression remedy ills of the past?

05 Jul

PODCAST | THE STORY: Will removing statues representing oppression remedy ills of the past?
PODCAST | THE STORY: Delays remain the name of the game for Zuma’s corruption case

27 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: Delays remain the name of the game for Zuma’s corruption case
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
16.79
(-1.47)
ZAR/GBP
21.95
(-2.21)
ZAR/EUR
19.86
(-1.85)
ZAR/AUD
12.03
(-1.42)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(-1.59)
Gold
1954.29
(-0.57)
Silver
23.28
(-3.86)
Platinum
904.00
(-1.73)
Brent Crude
44.08
(+1.10)
Palladium
2085.50
(-2.95)
All Share
55844.90
(-1.52)
Top 40
51451.44
(-1.52)
Financial 15
10427.88
(-3.35)
Industrial 25
74341.06
(-0.67)
Resource 10
55405.27
(-1.92)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
WATCH | Joburg gym enthusiast creates own equipment and jobs after losing income...

12h ago

WATCH | Joburg gym enthusiast creates own equipment and jobs after losing income during lockdown
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | This local pilot modelled to pay for aviation school and is starting a...

29 Jul

FEEL GOOD | This local pilot modelled to pay for aviation school and is starting a charter company
FEEL GOOD | Netflix donates R8.3 million to support SA's film and TV industry amid...

28 Jul

FEEL GOOD | Netflix donates R8.3 million to support SA's film and TV industry amid Covid-19 pandemic
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.0.20202.2) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo