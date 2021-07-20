1h ago

add bookmark

India's excess deaths during pandemic up to 4.9 million, study shows

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Inoculation at district hospital in New Delhi, India, on April 22, 2021. (Anindito Mukherjee/Getty Images)
Inoculation at district hospital in New Delhi, India, on April 22, 2021. (Anindito Mukherjee/Getty Images)
  • India has officially reported more than 414 000 deaths due to Covid-19.
  • The country is the third highest in the world after the United States and Brazil.
  • It estimating the excess death toll during the pandemic at between 3.4 million and 4.9 million.

India's excess deaths during the Covid-19 pandemic could be as high as 4.9 million, according to a new study that provides further evidence that millions more may have died from coronavirus than the official tally.

The report by the Washington-based Center for Global Development, co-authored by India's former chief economic adviser Arvind Subramanian, included deaths from all causes since the pandemic's start through June 2021.

India has officially reported more than 414 000 deaths due to Covid-19, the third highest tally in the world after the United States and Brazil, but the study adds to growing calls from experts for a rigorous nationwide fatality audit.

ALSO READ | India supercharged its economy 30 years ago. Covid-19 unravelled it in months

A devastating rise in infections in April and May, driven largely by the more infectious and dangerous Delta variant, overwhelmed India's healthcare system and killed at least 170 000 people in May alone, according to official data.

The report said: 

What is tragically clear is that too many people, in the millions rather than hundreds of thousands, may have died.

It estimating the excess death toll during the pandemic at between 3.4 million and 4.9 million.

The report did not ascribe all the excess deaths to the pandemic.

"We focus on all-cause mortality, and estimate excess mortality relative to a pre-pandemic baseline, adjusting for seasonality," it said.

India's health ministry did not immediately respond to a Reuters email seeking comment.

Some experts have said excess deaths are the best way to measure the real toll from Covid-19.

The New York Times said the most conservative estimate of deaths in India was 600 000 and the worst case scenario several times that number. The government has dismissed those figures.

ALSO READ | At least half of Mumbai's minors have Covid-19 antibodies - survey

Health experts have said the undercounting is largely because of scarce resources in India's vast hinterland where two-thirds of the population lives, and because many have died at home without being tested.

India has reported a decline in daily infections from a peak in May, logging its lowest daily count in four months on Tuesday at 30 093 fresh cases.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government has also been criticised for a messy vaccination campaign that many say contributed to the worsening of the second wave of infections.

India has so far only vaccinated just over 8% of eligible adults with the mandatory two doses.

In July, the government administered fewer than 4 million doses per day on average, versus a record 9.2 million doses on 21 June, when Modi flagged off a campaign to inoculate the country's 950 million adults for free.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
indiacoronavirus
Lottery
R363k for one Daily Lotto winner!
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
In light of the recent looting, do you think a basic income grant is the right approach to deal with SA’s hunger and poverty problems?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
It will go a long way in helping fight the symptoms of SA’s entrenched inequality, especially for those who are starving right now
19% - 466 votes
SA’s problems are complex, and we instead need to spend that money on building and growing our economy, which will help the country in the long run
32% - 787 votes
All grants are a problem as they foster a reliance on handouts
49% - 1218 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Scenes of anarchy grip KZN and Gauteng as shops are looted and burnt down

17 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: Scenes of anarchy grip KZN and Gauteng as shops are looted and burnt down
PODCAST | The Story: Covid-19 third wave gains momentum as Western Cape braces for worst

10 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: Covid-19 third wave gains momentum as Western Cape braces for worst
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: From president to prisoner - Zuma remains defiant in wake of ConCourt judgment

02 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: From president to prisoner - Zuma remains defiant in wake of ConCourt judgment
PODCAST | The Story: Gauteng health system buckles as Covid-19 infections reach record highs

26 Jun

PODCAST | The Story: Gauteng health system buckles as Covid-19 infections reach record highs
PODCAST | The Story: Racism rife in South African schools

19 Jun

PODCAST | The Story: Racism rife in South African schools
view
Rand - Dollar
14.66
-0.6%
Rand - Pound
19.96
-0.2%
Rand - Euro
17.25
-0.4%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.74
-0.3%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.2%
Gold
1,810.61
-0.1%
Silver
24.93
-1.0%
Palladium
2,640.50
+1.7%
Platinum
1,064.00
-1.2%
Brent Crude
68.62
-6.8%
Top 40
59,668
+1.5%
All Share
65,725
+1.4%
Resource 10
64,042
+2.6%
Industrial 25
86,286
+0.9%
Financial 15
12,526
+0.8%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
11-year-old local rapper ready to take over the music industry

14 Jul

11-year-old local rapper ready to take over the music industry
Meet the 9-year-old Durban boy who’s dedicating his birthday to planting hundreds...

02 Jul

Meet the 9-year-old Durban boy who’s dedicating his birthday to planting hundreds of trees
FEEL GOOD | Bishops Diocesan College raises R261 000 in 24-hour cycle challenge...

17 Jun

FEEL GOOD | Bishops Diocesan College raises R261 000 in 24-hour cycle challenge for the kids of Langa
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Tokyo Olympics
Bliztboks training in Tokyo after Covid-19 enforced isolation period ends

2h ago

Bliztboks training in Tokyo after Covid-19 enforced isolation period ends
'Faster, Higher, Stronger - Together': Olympic motto gets Covid-era makeover

6h ago

'Faster, Higher, Stronger - Together': Olympic motto gets Covid-era makeover
Olympics chief admits 'sleepless nights' over troubled Tokyo Games

9h ago

Olympics chief admits 'sleepless nights' over troubled Tokyo Games
Stick '100% convinced' that Blitzboks can claim gold despite Powell setback

19 Jul

Stick '100% convinced' that Blitzboks can claim gold despite Powell setback
Tokyo Olympics full squad | Team SA brings largest ever contingent to Japan

06 Jul

Tokyo Olympics full squad | Team SA brings largest ever contingent to Japan
Tokyo organisers insist Olympic Village 'safe place to stay'

19 Jul

Tokyo organisers insist Olympic Village 'safe place to stay'
Powell to miss Olympic Rugby Sevens tournament after positive test

18 Jul

Powell to miss Olympic Rugby Sevens tournament after positive test
US tennis teen Gauff to miss Olympics with Covid-19 positive

18 Jul

US tennis teen Gauff to miss Olympics with Covid-19 positive
Wimbledon finalist Berrettini out of Tokyo Olympics with injury

18 Jul

Wimbledon finalist Berrettini out of Tokyo Olympics with injury
Blitzboks coach Neil Powell and three SA U-23 members test positive on arrival in...

18 Jul

Blitzboks coach Neil Powell and three SA U-23 members test positive on arrival in Japan
Marathon team primed to spring a surprise at the Tokyo Olympics

18 Jul

Marathon team primed to spring a surprise at the Tokyo Olympics
Safa exec's ‘free ride’ to Olympics

18 Jul

Safa exec's ‘free ride’ to Olympics
WADA says it's 'very rare' to get positive test after skin contact

17 Jul

WADA says it's 'very rare' to get positive test after skin contact
Olympics chief urges Japan to support Games as Covid hits Village

17 Jul

Olympics chief urges Japan to support Games as Covid hits Village
Fears abound as first Covid-19 case hits Tokyo Olympics Village

17 Jul

Fears abound as first Covid-19 case hits Tokyo Olympics Village
Team SA jets off to Tokyo – we've got you covered!

16 Jul

Team SA jets off to Tokyo – we've got you covered!
Blitzboks released from quarantine in Tokyo

16 Jul

Blitzboks released from quarantine in Tokyo
Djokovic says he will play Tokyo Olympics 'with much pride'

16 Jul

Djokovic says he will play Tokyo Olympics 'with much pride'
Why SA won't experience canoeing glory again at the Tokyo Olympics

15 Jul

Why SA won't experience canoeing glory again at the Tokyo Olympics
Team SA Olympics medal prospects in Tokyo - Rowing

14 Jul

Team SA Olympics medal prospects in Tokyo - Rowing
Read more
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21201.14) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo