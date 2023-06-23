1h ago

Share

India's opposition parties unite for 2024 national elections, BJP says not worried

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
India's opposition parties have joined forces to contest the 2024 national elections against Prime Minister Narendra Modi's ruling party. File image.
India's opposition parties have joined forces to contest the 2024 national elections against Prime Minister Narendra Modi's ruling party. File image.
AP
  • More than a dozen of India's opposition parties agreed to fight the 2024 national elections against Prime Minister Narendra Modi's ruling party. 
  • The 15 parties came together after the ruler of the main opposition party was convicted in a defamation case and disqualified from parliament in March.
  • General elections are to be held between April and May next year. 

Leaders of 15 Indian opposition parties agreed on Friday to fight the 2024 national elections on a common platform against Prime Minister Narendra Modi's ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

The parties, many of which are regional rivals and have been splintered at the national level, account for less than half the 301 seats the BJP has in the 542-member lower house of parliament.

They have, however, sought to sink their differences to challenge BJP after Rahul Gandhi, leader of the main opposition Congress party, was convicted in a defamation case and disqualified from parliament in March.

Their campaign got a shot in the arm in May when Congress trounced BJP in a key state election, exceeding expectations and gaining fresh momentum ahead of more state elections due this year and national elections in April-May 2024.

ALSO READ | Scores die in northern India as heat wave scorches region

Although Modi remains popular and is widely expected to win a third term without much difficulty, opposition leaders say a joint campaign and straight, one-on-one constituency contests against BJP could turn the tables.

Friday's meeting in the eastern city of Patna was called to discuss plans for such a campaign.

"Everyone has agreed that we will all work together in the interest of the country," Nitish Kumar, chief minister of the eastern state of Bihar, of which Patna is the capital, told reporters.

Kumar said: 

There is agreement to go together, there has been agreement to fight the elections together.

Gandhi said the fight against BJP was an "ideological battle" and opposition parties were united in it.

"There certainly will be some differences among us but we have decided we will work together, work with flexibility," Gandhi said.

India's opposition parties have formed alliances to challenge governments - led by both Congress and BJP - in the past and win elections but have a mixed record of sticking together and running governments smoothly.

An indication of that fractiousness was visible on Friday when Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), which rules the northern state of Punjab and the capital territory of Delhi, stayed away from Friday's opposition news conference after participating in the meeting of leaders.

AAP said in a statement that it would be difficult for it to be part of an alliance with Congress if Congress did not support AAP against a move by Modi's federal government to curb AAP's powers in Delhi.

AAP and Congress are fierce rivals in Delhi and Punjab.

BJP leaders said they were not worried as there was little hope for such alliances.

Amit Shah, the federal home minister and the powerful number two in BJP, called the Patna meeting a "photo session".

"I want to tell leaders of the opposition, join as many hands as you want but opposition unity is not possible. And even if it becomes possible, BJP will win more than 300 seats under Modi-ji’s leadership," he said, using an honorific for Modi.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
narendra modiindiaelections
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Will you cash out a portion of your pension when the two-pot retirement system takes effect?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, I need the money
30% - 1983 votes
No, it feels a little reckless
56% - 3765 votes
Uhm, I withdrew my pension already
14% - 933 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | Missing Titan: Has the rescue mission become a recovery?

22 Jun

LISTEN | Missing Titan: Has the rescue mission become a recovery?
LISTEN | Scam Nation: How fraudsters are finding creative ways to get their hands on your cash

22 Jun

LISTEN | Scam Nation: How fraudsters are finding creative ways to get their hands on your cash
LISTEN | Loftus darling Derick Hougaard is fighting for his life in hospital. What we know so far

21 Jun

LISTEN | Loftus darling Derick Hougaard is fighting for his life in hospital. What we know so far
LISTEN | Driven up the Pole: Pieter du Toit on Presidency's R16m logistical flop, Warsaw airport...

20 Jun

LISTEN | Driven up the Pole: Pieter du Toit on Presidency's R16m logistical flop, Warsaw airport standoff
LISTEN | Can the NHI Bill resolve SA's health crisis?

20 Jun

LISTEN | Can the NHI Bill resolve SA's health crisis?
LISTEN | A probe, premature exit and hearsay – unpacking Tawana Kupe's University of Pretoria saga

16 Jun

LISTEN | A probe, premature exit and hearsay – unpacking Tawana Kupe's University of Pretoria saga
Listen
Rand - Dollar
18.75
-1.2%
Rand - Pound
23.82
-0.9%
Rand - Euro
20.42
-0.6%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.52
-0.1%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.8%
Platinum
918.73
-0.5%
Palladium
1,283.11
-0.5%
Gold
1,920.40
+0.3%
Silver
22.36
+0.4%
Brent Crude
74.14
-4.0%
Top 40
69,131
-0.9%
All Share
74,403
-0.9%
Resource 10
62,851
-0.7%
Industrial 25
101,623
-0.8%
Financial 15
15,677
-1.3%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Flush forward: How one social media post led to eradication of KZN school's pit...

11h ago

Flush forward: How one social media post led to eradication of KZN school's pit toilets in 3 months
Pietermaritzburg man will run 7th Comrades barefoot to raise R250 000 for homeless...

10 Jun

Pietermaritzburg man will run 7th Comrades barefoot to raise R250 000 for homeless shelter
WATCH | Dancing, singing SA firefighters a hot hit in Canada

09 Jun

WATCH | Dancing, singing SA firefighters a hot hit in Canada
WATCH | Free State game reserve welcomes three cheetah cubs

08 Jun

WATCH | Free State game reserve welcomes three cheetah cubs
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
Speed, power, value: 7 reasons why the new MacBook range is the best out there

19 Jun

Speed, power, value: 7 reasons why the new MacBook range is the best out there
WATCH | Social selling and Gen Z: How eCommerce leads to business growth

15 Jun

WATCH | Social selling and Gen Z: How eCommerce leads to business growth
WATCH: Here's why this commercial architect uses his Mac to make magic

14 Jun

WATCH: Here's why this commercial architect uses his Mac to make magic
Which Mac is right for you?

15 Jun

Which Mac is right for you?
Find More
GooglePlayLink HuaweiGalleryLink AppleStoreLink
© 2023 (3.0.23173.9) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo