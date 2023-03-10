22m ago

Share

Indictment looms as Donald Trump given chance to testify over porn star hush money payment

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • Donald Trump has been offered a chance to testify to a grand jury.
  • It stems from an accusation that he directed payment to porn star Stormy Daniels.
  • The offer indicates a strong possibility of an indictment.

New York prosecutors have offered Donald Trump an opportunity to testify to a grand jury, signalling that an investigation into hush money the former president allegedly paid a porn star may soon end in an indictment, US media reported on Thursday.

Trump was offered a chance to testify next week to a New York grand jury, whose investigation is said to involve a $130 000 payment made just before the 2016 presidential election to an adult film actor known as Stormy Daniels, who says she had an affair with Trump, The New York Times and Washington Post reported.

Both papers quoted people with knowledge of the proceedings led by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, a Democrat who took office in January.

The Times said that such offers to testify "almost always indicate an indictment is close".

If there were an indictment, it would mark the first time a former US president has been charged with a crime.

READ | Trump should never hold office again: US insurrection report

Trump, who has already declared another bid for the White House, is facing several criminal probes at the state and federal level over possible wrongdoing before, during and after his first term in office. 

He has not yet been charged in any of them.

An indictment in the long-running hush money probe or any other could also affect the race for the White House in 2024.

The hush money payment, made two weeks ahead of the November 2016 election, was allegedly intended to stop Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, from disclosing that she had had an affair with Trump years earlier.

It was made by a close Trump aide, the lawyer Michael Cohen, who said he was later reimbursed.

The payment to Cohen, if not properly accounted, could result in a misdemeanour charge in New York, but that could be raised to a felony if the false accounting was to cover up a second crime, the Times said.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
stormy danielsdonald trumpus
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Would you rather pay per channel for TV content or stick to streaming services?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Streaming is more value for money
46% - 1053 votes
There are certain things only pay-TV can deliver
9% - 207 votes
Wouldn’t mind a combination of both
26% - 595 votes
I’m not buying into binge-watch culture
19% - 426 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | Shaken, not stirred? Ramaphosa unveils bloated Presidency in reshuffled Cabinet

07 Mar

LISTEN | Shaken, not stirred? Ramaphosa unveils bloated Presidency in reshuffled Cabinet
LISTEN | What should Ramaphosa say: News24's Adriaan Basson and Qaanitah Hunter discuss SONA 2023

09 Feb

LISTEN | What should Ramaphosa say: News24's Adriaan Basson and Qaanitah Hunter discuss SONA 2023
LISTEN | 'We've failed as clinicians': This HIV doctor is changing how he treats overweight patients

02 Feb

LISTEN | 'We've failed as clinicians': This HIV doctor is changing how he treats overweight patients
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 6): South Africa

16 Jan

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 6): South Africa
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 5): Nigeria

16 Jan

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 5): Nigeria
Listen
Rand - Dollar
18.54
+0.1%
Rand - Pound
22.14
+0.0%
Rand - Euro
19.64
+0.0%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.21
+0.2%
Rand - Yen
0.14
+0.6%
Platinum
931.92
-0.7%
Palladium
1,378.52
-0.2%
Gold
1,831.39
+0.0%
Silver
20.01
-0.3%
Brent Crude
81.59
-1.3%
Top 40
70,392
-2.0%
All Share
76,247
-1.8%
Resource 10
63,561
-2.6%
Industrial 25
102,981
-1.7%
Financial 15
16,169
-2.0%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Boy with rare illness realises racing dream at Killarney thanks to local champion

08 Mar

Boy with rare illness realises racing dream at Killarney thanks to local champion
These grannies from the Gogo Shonisane Mamelodi football club prove age is nothing...

28 Feb

These grannies from the Gogo Shonisane Mamelodi football club prove age is nothing but a number
Local rugby club donates cereal to school in Mitchell's Plain

28 Feb

Local rugby club donates cereal to school in Mitchell's Plain
Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA...

23 Sep 2022

Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA going
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
Transformation: Building on the shoulders of existing businesses

09 Mar

Transformation: Building on the shoulders of existing businesses
Q&A with Zesande: Meet the world's first Virtual Influencer to live life in 24 hours

09 Mar

Q&A with Zesande: Meet the world's first Virtual Influencer to live life in 24 hours
Get a quote: How you can save on car insurance

07 Mar

Get a quote: How you can save on car insurance
4 in-demand tech skills that can help you thrive in the 4IR tomorrow

03 Mar

4 in-demand tech skills that can help you thrive in the 4IR tomorrow
Find More
© 2023 (3.0.23062.6) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo