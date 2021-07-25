34m ago

add bookmark

Indonesia prepares more ICU units, waits to see if Covid curbs will be extended

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Health workers help a COVID-19 coronavirus patient (C) at Husada Utama hospital in Surabaya, East Java, on July 8, 2021. (JUNI KRISWANTO / AFP)
Health workers help a COVID-19 coronavirus patient (C) at Husada Utama hospital in Surabaya, East Java, on July 8, 2021. (JUNI KRISWANTO / AFP)
  • Indonesia has become Asia's Covid-19 epicentre with hospitals filling up particularly on the densely populated island of Java.
  • The country reported record-high deaths, with the cumulative deaths currently more than 82 000. 
  • Just under 7% of Indonesia's population of 270 million has been vaccinated.

Indonesia is preparing more intensive care units after logging several days of record-high Covid-19 deaths last week, while the country waits to see whether the government will extend or loosen tough restrictions due to expire on Sunday.

Buckling under a Delta variant-driven wave of the virus, Indonesia has become Asia's Covid-19 epicentre with hospitals deluged, particularly on the densely populated island of Java.

"Deaths have risen due to a number of factors: full hospitals, patients admitted with low saturation, or dying unmonitored in self-isolation," Senior Minister Luhut Pandjaitan said in a statement late on Saturday.

Luhut, who oversees the Covid response on the islands of Java and Bali, said ICU capacities would be added in areas that have reported the highest fatalities.

Bali, famous for its tourist beaches and temples, has been grappling with oxygen shortages.

Indonesia last week reported record-high deaths on four separate days, the last of which was Friday's 1,566 fatalities, bringing cumulative deaths to more than 82,000. Total case infections have climbed to over 3.1 million, though health experts say both deaths and case numbers have been undercounted.

Just under 7% of its population of 270 million has been fully vaccinated, with Southeast Asia's largest country primarily reliant on shots produced by China's Sinovac Biotech .

The debate over whether to loosen restrictions has pitted health experts, who say it is premature to ease curbs during a surge of infections, against employer groups that have warned of mass layoffs unless the curbs are relaxed.

The government is due to hold a news conference later on Sunday but has not set a time.

Did you know you can listen to articles? Subscribe to News24 for access to this exciting feature and more.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
indonesiajakartacoronavirus
Lottery
Lekker Friday for two Daily Lotto winners!
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Who do you think was to blame for the opening lap crash at the Silverstone Grand Prix?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Lewis Hamilton
61% - 3785 votes
Max Verstappen
6% - 384 votes
Neither, it was a racing incident
33% - 2008 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Why did SA's security agencies fail to avert the looting chaos?

24 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: Why did SA's security agencies fail to avert the looting chaos?
PODCAST | The Story: Scenes of anarchy grip KZN and Gauteng as shops are looted and burnt down

17 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: Scenes of anarchy grip KZN and Gauteng as shops are looted and burnt down
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Covid-19 third wave gains momentum as Western Cape braces for worst

10 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: Covid-19 third wave gains momentum as Western Cape braces for worst
PODCAST | The Story: From president to prisoner - Zuma remains defiant in wake of ConCourt judgment

02 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: From president to prisoner - Zuma remains defiant in wake of ConCourt judgment
PODCAST | The Story: Gauteng health system buckles as Covid-19 infections reach record highs

26 Jun

PODCAST | The Story: Gauteng health system buckles as Covid-19 infections reach record highs
view
Rand - Dollar
14.85
-0.0%
Rand - Pound
20.42
-0.0%
Rand - Euro
17.48
-0.0%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.94
-0.0%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.0%
Gold
1,802.28
0.0%
Silver
25.18
0.0%
Palladium
2,675.50
0.0%
Platinum
1,064.50
0.0%
Brent Crude
74.10
+0.4%
Top 40
61,933
+1.0%
All Share
68,064
+1.0%
Resource 10
66,904
+1.5%
Industrial 25
89,442
+0.7%
Financial 15
12,820
+1.0%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
11-year-old local rapper ready to take over the music industry

14 Jul

11-year-old local rapper ready to take over the music industry
Meet the 9-year-old Durban boy who’s dedicating his birthday to planting hundreds...

02 Jul

Meet the 9-year-old Durban boy who’s dedicating his birthday to planting hundreds of trees
FEEL GOOD | Bishops Diocesan College raises R261 000 in 24-hour cycle challenge...

17 Jun

FEEL GOOD | Bishops Diocesan College raises R261 000 in 24-hour cycle challenge for the kids of Langa
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Tokyo Olympics
Rahm out of Olympics after new Covid positive: Spanish Olympic Committee

32m ago

Rahm out of Olympics after new Covid positive: Spanish Olympic Committee
LIVE
LIVE | Tokyo Olympics Day 2: SA rowing pair eliminated as SA surfer Buitendag...

24 Jul

LIVE | Tokyo Olympics Day 2: SA rowing pair eliminated as SA surfer Buitendag advances
WRAP | Team SA in Tokyo - Day 1

24 Jul

WRAP | Team SA in Tokyo - Day 1
Tokyo Olympics Schedule

23 Jul

Tokyo Olympics Schedule
Australia smash world record to win women's 4x100m relay Olympic gold

1h ago

Australia smash world record to win women's 4x100m relay Olympic gold
'Devastated' SA rowing pairs beaten in Tokyo heat: 'We'll come back stronger'

2h ago

'Devastated' SA rowing pairs beaten in Tokyo heat: 'We'll come back stronger'
Naomi Osaka makes winning return at Tokyo Olympics

2h ago

Naomi Osaka makes winning return at Tokyo Olympics
World No.1 Barty beaten, Andy Murray withdraws in first round of Olympics

2h ago

World No.1 Barty beaten, Andy Murray withdraws in first round of Olympics
Osaka makes much-anticipated return, Biles targets Olympic history

24 Jul

Osaka makes much-anticipated return, Biles targets Olympic history
SA cyclist Nic Dlamini proud of Olympic effort: 'It was a hot, demanding day'

24 Jul

SA cyclist Nic Dlamini proud of Olympic effort: 'It was a hot, demanding day'
Peaty on fire but Seto sinks in Olympic pool

24 Jul

Peaty on fire but Seto sinks in Olympic pool
SA women's hockey downed by Ireland, while SA men lose to Great Britain

24 Jul

SA women's hockey downed by Ireland, while SA men lose to Great Britain
WATCH | Blitzboks create their own Tokyo Olympics opening ceremony

24 Jul

WATCH | Blitzboks create their own Tokyo Olympics opening ceremony
Team SA's slow start in Tokyo continues as swimmers Gallagher, Houlie eliminated

24 Jul

Team SA's slow start in Tokyo continues as swimmers Gallagher, Houlie eliminated
Tokyo Olympics Medals

23 Jul

Tokyo Olympics Medals
Djokovic, Medvedev urge schedule rethink as tennis stars toil in Tokyo heat

24 Jul

Djokovic, Medvedev urge schedule rethink as tennis stars toil in Tokyo heat
China claim early golds at Olympics, Carapaz wins cycling crown

24 Jul

China claim early golds at Olympics, Carapaz wins cycling crown
Stefan de Bod best placed South African in men's cycling road race at Tokyo Olympics

24 Jul

Stefan de Bod best placed South African in men's cycling road race at Tokyo Olympics
Syrian table tennis player, 12, content despite Olympic defeat

24 Jul

Syrian table tennis player, 12, content despite Olympic defeat
SA's lone surfer Bianca Buitendag to make Olympic history: 'I can't brag about my...

24 Jul

SA's lone surfer Bianca Buitendag to make Olympic history: 'I can't brag about my country enough'
Read more
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21201.14) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo