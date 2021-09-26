'Injuries reported' after US train derailment: rail operator

Multiple people were injured when a train derailed on Saturday in the US state of Montana, rail operator Amtrak said.

"Amtrak is working with the local authorities to transport injured passengers, and safely evacuate all other passengers," the firm said in a statement, adding approximately 147 passengers and 13 crew were on board.

Five of the train's cars derailed around 16:00 near Joplin in northern Montana, the statement said.

My mother-in-law shared these photos with me—the Empire Builder @Amtrak train they were on derailed near Havre, Montana. @AmtrakAlerts pic.twitter.com/6p7aksKdTF — Jessica Arp (@newsbyjessica) September 25, 2021

Footage posted on social media showed people waiting by the tracks, luggage strewn next to them, and several train carriages can be seen listing off the rails with at least one toppled onto its side.



Montana's Disaster and Emergency Services coordinator told the New York Times that more than one person had been killed and "well over 50 people had been injured".

