02 Dec

add bookmark

'Insane act' - baby among 5 killed as SUV driver runs down shoppers in Germany

0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • Five people were killed and 14 others were injured after a man drove an SUV into a pedestrian shopping street in Trier, Germany.
  • The fatalities included a nine-month-old baby, while the mother was being treated in hospital for injuries sustained in the rampage.
  • The driver, 51, was apprehended and appeared to be suffering from psychiatric problems and was under the influence of alcohol.

Trier – A baby was among five people killed when a car tore through a pedestrian shopping street in the southwestern German city of Trier on Tuesday, police said, after arresting the driver.

Prosecutor Peter Fritzen said the driver, a 51-year-old Trier native, appeared to be suffering from "psychiatric problems" and had been under the influence of alcohol during the incident, in which 14 other people were hurt.

Police said they had "no indications of a political motive" after questioning the suspect and Fritzen said prosecutors were considering requesting he be placed in psychiatric care.

At the same press conference, Trier Mayor Wolfram Leibe said those killed when the man drove his SUV into the shoppers included a nine-month-old baby and a 73-year-old woman.

He said:

I think this is Trier's darkest day since World War II.

Also killed were a 25-year-old woman and a 45-year-old man. Police have not yet released details on the fifth victim.

Cordoned off area with a destroyed pram
This image grab taken from a video obtained from Steil-TV shows a cordoned off area with a destroyed pram at one of the scenes where a car drove into pedestrians in Trier, southwestern Germany, on December 1, 2020.

Malu Dreyer, premier of the state of Rhineland-Palatinate, where Trier is located, expressed shock that a baby was among those killed by the driver's "insane act" and shared her condolences with all the affected families.

The baby's mother was being treated in hospital for injuries sustained in the rampage.

Witnesses had earlier described seeing people being flung into the air as the car struck them.

'Traumatised'

The incident started at around 12:50 (GMT) and ended within four minutes of the first emergency calls arriving, with police intercepting the driver after he turned off a main shopping street.

Police said he had ploughed through the streets for between 600 metres and a kilometre, leaving behind a trail of destruction.

Officers sealed off the area and cleared people from the city centre.

Police officers, forensic investigators and an amb
Police officers and forensic investigators and an ambulance work at one of the scenes where a car drove into pedestrians in Trier, southwestern Germany, on December 1, 2020.

Smartphone footage from an eyewitness showed the arrest of the driver, handcuffed and lying face down on the street being pinned down by several officers next to the damaged vehicle.

In the evening, the cathedral bells were rung, and a memorial service held for the victims.

An unnamed man, who said he was a former neighbour of the suspect, told NTV that the driver had a history of mental issues, as well as money worries and problems with his father.

Christmas shopping

Chancellor Angela Merkel voiced her "great sadness" and said her thoughts were with the relatives of those who were "so suddenly and violently ripped from their lives" and with the injured, in a message shared by her spokesperson.

Early footage from the scene showed stunned shoppers huddling outside stores festooned with Christmas decorations as sirens blared in the distance.

Debris from stalls and outdoor displays was strewn along the cobbled street.

Picturesque Trier, near the border with Luxembourg, traces its history back to the Roman Empire and is often called Germany's oldest city.

Although Germany is grappling with a second coronavirus wave that has forced restaurants, bars, sports and cultural centres to close, retailers have been allowed to stay open and many people were out Christmas shopping.

Witness Frederic Fries told Welt TV:

It's lucky that the Christmas market has been cancelled because of corona, or it could have been much worse.

The incident brought back memories of a truck rampage at a Berlin Christmas market that killed 12 people in 2016, Germany's deadliest Islamist attack to date.

In January 2019, a German man injured eight people when he drove into crowds on New Year's Eve in the western cities of Bottrop and Essen. He was later taken into psychiatric care.

In April 2018, a German man ploughed his van into people seated outside a restaurant in the city of Muenster, killing five before shooting himself dead. Investigators later said he had mental health problems.

Did you know you can comment on this article? Subscribe to News24 and add your voice to the conversation.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Related Links
Berlin car crashes: German authorities treating series of crashes as 'Islamist' attack - media
2 killed, 2 injured after truck ploughs into protesters in Middelburg
PICS | Truck ploughs into at least 20 cars in KZN mall parking lot
Read more on:
germanycrimecrashesaccidents
Lottery
Here are your Lotto and Lotto Plus results
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
When assisting your child with remote learning this year, did you:
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Follow the school's comprehensive sexuality education (CSE) curriculum?
13% - 341 votes
Adjust the CSE curriculum to suit the family's morals?
24% - 604 votes
Ignore the schools CSE programme and do your own teaching?
63% - 1597 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Turning the spotlight on the media

27 Nov

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Turning the spotlight on the media
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: When prophets and politics collide

20 Nov

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: When prophets and politics collide
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Jail on the cards for Ace?

13 Nov

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Jail on the cards for Ace?
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is American democracy in danger?

06 Nov

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is American democracy in danger?
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: John Steenhuisen vs Mbali Ntuli - countdown to DA elective conference

30 Oct

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: John Steenhuisen vs Mbali Ntuli - countdown to DA elective conference
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Money for nothing, but how do we correct the corruption ship?

23 Oct

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Money for nothing, but how do we correct the corruption ship?
view
ZAR/USD
15.33
(-0.37)
ZAR/GBP
20.53
(-0.50)
ZAR/EUR
18.58
(-0.39)
ZAR/AUD
11.39
(-0.55)
ZAR/JPY
0.15
(-0.43)
Gold
1840.98
(+0.62)
Silver
24.14
(+0.60)
Platinum
1022.00
(+1.64)
Brent Crude
47.96
(+1.75)
Palladium
2403.01
(+0.95)
All Share
58651.74
(+0.63)
Top 40
53880.09
(+0.74)
Financial 15
11298.12
(-0.08)
Industrial 25
79578.40
(+0.65)
Resource 10
56074.40
(+1.08)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
Super School Apex High: 'We showed that we are willing to do whatever it takes'

27 Nov

Super School Apex High: 'We showed that we are willing to do whatever it takes'
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
Meet our 2020 Teacher of the Year: Karla Swart

27 Nov

Meet our 2020 Teacher of the Year: Karla Swart
forsubscribers
FEEL GOOD | KZN petrol attendant lends desperate mom his car without even asking...

24 Nov

FEEL GOOD | KZN petrol attendant lends desperate mom his car without even asking her name
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20336.2) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo