Instagram rolls out broadcast chat feature 'Channels'

Instagram is rolling out a new feature.
Instagram, the social media platform owned by Meta Platforms Inc, is rolling out a broadcast chat feature called Channels, the company's boss Mark Zuckerberg said on Thursday.
"I'm starting a channel to share news and updates on all the products and tech we're building at Meta," Zuckerberg said in a Facebook post.
"It will be the place I share Meta product news first."
The company will also introduce the feature to Messenger and Facebook in the coming months.
